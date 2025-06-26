Sport

Blast from the past: Proteas on cloud 9 as they trash Afghans to reach first WC final

Today in SA sport history: June 26

26 June 2025 - 04:25
David Isaacson Sports reporter

 ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Former Mamelodi Sundowns chair Angelo Tsichlas dies in car crash Soccer
  2. Prudence Sekgodiso clocks personal best as she wins 800m at Golden Spike Sport
  3. POLL | Would you subscribe to SuperSport if it were available as a stand-alone ... Sport
  4. WATCH | International pundits rave about Sundowns’ football at World Cup Soccer
  5. Siya Kolisi hails Temba Bavuma’s courage in the face of criticism Cricket

Latest Videos

Abdeslam Ouaddou Interview on Marawa Sports Worldwide
AutoTrader CEO, George Mienie on IGNITION GT