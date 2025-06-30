‘I really want to win’: confident Alcaraz targets rare Wimbledon three-peat

Carlos Alcaraz is chasing a slice of tennis immortality as he arrives at Wimbledon's pristine lawns, where he has the opportunity to join an illustrious but shortlist of men who have won the grass court Grand Slam three years in a row.

The Spaniard could join an elite club of just four men — Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic — who have claimed three consecutive Wimbledon titles in the Open era.

Yet the 22-year-old Alcaraz, radiating confidence that belies his youth, says the only thing on his mind is the trophy itself and not its legacy.

“I'm coming here thinking that I really want to win the title, I really want to lift the trophy, not thinking about how many players have won three Wimbledons in a row,” Alcaraz told reporters on Saturday.

“I just want to be ready, to prepare myself in the best way possible to start the tournament with a lot of confidence. Obviously I feel a lot of confidence right now,” he added with a smile.