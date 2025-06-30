Sport

Medvedev in early exit with Wimbledon meltdown, Tsitsipas retires

‘I was surprised by his level — there was not much I could do better,’ says Medvedev after Bonzi defeat

30 June 2025 - 18:42 By Pritha Sarkar and Martyn Herman
Daniil Medvedev throws his racket after his defeat against Benjamin Bonzi of France in their first round match on day one of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Monday.
Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Daniil Medvedev found the roasting conditions and a French opponent who had not won a match on grass for three years too hot to handle on Monday as the ninth seed suffered a 7-6(2) 3-6 7-6(3) 6-2 loss to Benjamin Bonzi in the Wimbledon first round.

The Russian, who reached the semifinals at the All England Club for the last two years, got all hot and bothered as Bonzi brought out what he described as his “A-game” to dispatch the 2021 US Open champion on Court Two, which felt like an oven throughout the three-hour match.

With Medvedev desperate to preserve his 100% record of reaching at least the second round at Wimbledon, he took out his frustrations on his racket, smashing it to the ground after Bonzi had got the better of him yet again in the third set.

But there was no respite for the former world number one.

“I was surprised by his level — there was not much I could do better,” Medvedev said.

“Every shot I played today, even good shots, he had an answer. Today, he barely missed. When you're on fire, everything goes in.

“Whatever I did on the court, it was not bothering him too much. Everything he did was tough for me to play. I fought. I tried.”

While spectators took shade under umbrellas, large-brimmed hats, newspapers and any other makeshift item they could grab to block out the burning sun, the only respite the players got was a 10-minute break at the end of the third set with Wimbledon's heat rule coming into force as the temperature soared above 32°C.

That did little to revive Medvedev, however, as he immediately fell behind 2-0 to world number 64 Bonzi in the fourth set and it was a setback he could not recover from.

When the Russian netted a backhand, it brought up a first match point for Bonzi, and the Frenchman was celebrating his first win over a top-10 player at a major seconds later, after Medvedev smacked a forehand long.

“This is special for me today. This is my first top 10 win at a slam. I love this place,” a beaming Bonzi told the crowd.

“Daniil is a great player. Sometimes it's easier to play an opponent like him in the first round as the players are not used to playing on grass early in the tournament.

“I had nothing to lose and I played my A-game.”

After shaking hands with his conqueror, Medvedev's anger boiled over again and he gave his rackets another brutal battering — this time against his courtside chair and bag.

It has been a testing time at the slams for Medvedev this year, as he followed up a second round exit in Melbourne with first round defeats at Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

The early departure from Wimbledon was particularly disappointing for Medvedev considering he had contested the Halle final just eight days ago.

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas said he has no answers to his ongoing fitness problems after being forced to retire from his first-round match due to a back injury.

Former world number three Tsitsipas, seeded 24th this year, was trailing 6-3 6-2 to French qualifier Valentin Royer when he decided enough was enough.

‘I really want to win’: confident Alcaraz targets rare Wimbledon three-peat

‘I just want to be ready, prepare myself in the best way to start the tournament with a lot of confidence’
Sport
12 hours ago

The twice Grand Slam runner-up cut a disconsolate figure as he spoke to reporters.

“I'm battling many wars these days. It's really painful to see myself in a situation like this,” he said.

“I feel like I'm left without answers. I don't know. I've tried everything. I've done an incredible job with my fitness. I've done an incredible job with my physiotherapy, so I've maximised on everything that I possibly can do.

“Right now, I'm just absolutely left with no answers.”

Tsitsipas said he has been struggling with a lower back injury since withdrawing from the ATP Tour Finals in 2023 and despite winning the Dubai title this year, his fitness issues have coincided with a slide in the rankings.

Tsitsipas has recently started working with Novak Djokovic's former coach Goran Ivanisevic.

Tsitsipas has reached only won quarterfinal in his last nine Grand Slam tournaments and his hopes of playing in the US Open now appear to be in jeopardy.

Reuters

