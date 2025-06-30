Sabalenka powers past Branstine in Wimbledon opener, Jabeur hits injury

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka overcame Canadian qualifier Carson Branstine on a sweltering Court One to get her quest for a first Wimbledon title up and running with a 6-1 7-5 win on Monday.

With the thermometer soaring above 30°C, the Belarusian turned up the heat early to win the opening five games.

But Branstine, who juggles her time between the tennis courts and working as a model, earned loud applause when she got on the scoreboard and though Sabalenka eased to the first set, the second was an intense duel of fierce baseline rallies.

Sabalenka, seeded one at Wimbledon for the first time, usually overpowers her opponents with the sheer force of her game, but Branstine had firepower of her own.

The Canadian powered down several big aces as she stayed ahead in the second set but Sabalenka sensed her chance at 5-5 and broke serve by forcing her opponent to net a forehand.