Alcaraz survives Wimbledon scare as players feel the heat at SW19

Carlos Alcaraz survived Wimbledon's hottest-ever opening day though the Spaniard was far from his sizzling best as he began his quest for a hat-trick of titles with a scare against Fabio Fognini at the All England Club on Monday.

With air temperatures soaring to 32 °C, Alcaraz needed more than four hours to subdue veteran Fognini, winning 7-5 6-7(5) 7-5 2-6 6-1 — the last set interrupted after a spectator became unwell in the heat and required assistance.

Women's top seed Aryna Sabalenka, bidding to win Wimbledon for the first time, had no trouble as she dispatched Canadian qualifier Carson Branstine but last year's runner-up, fourth seed Jasmine Paolini, was pushed hard by Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova in a 2-6 6-3 6-2 win.

While five-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz, who won the Queen's Club title in the build-up, lives to fight another day, several high-profile players departed the men's draw.

No arena at Wimbledon gets as hot as bowl-like Court Two and the conditions were clearly not to the liking of ex-world number one Daniil Medvedev as the ninth seed saw his hopes scorched by Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi.