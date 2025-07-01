Sport

Alcaraz survives Wimbledon scare as players feel the heat at SW19

Defending champion taken to five sets by Fognini, ninth seed Medvedev and eighth seed Rune go out

01 July 2025 - 09:53 By Martyn Herman
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a backhand against Fabio Fognini of Italy in their first round match on day one of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Monday.
Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Carlos Alcaraz survived Wimbledon's hottest-ever opening day though the Spaniard was far from his sizzling best as he began his quest for a hat-trick of titles with a scare against Fabio Fognini at the All England Club on Monday.

With air temperatures soaring to 32 °C, Alcaraz needed more than four hours to subdue veteran Fognini, winning 7-5 6-7(5) 7-5 2-6 6-1 — the last set interrupted after a spectator became unwell in the heat and required assistance.

Women's top seed Aryna Sabalenka, bidding to win Wimbledon for the first time, had no trouble as she dispatched Canadian qualifier Carson Branstine but last year's runner-up, fourth seed Jasmine Paolini, was pushed hard by Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova in a 2-6 6-3 6-2 win.

While five-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz, who won the Queen's Club title in the build-up, lives to fight another day, several high-profile players departed the men's draw.

No arena at Wimbledon gets as hot as bowl-like Court Two and the conditions were clearly not to the liking of ex-world number one Daniil Medvedev as the ninth seed saw his hopes scorched by Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi.

Eighth seed Holger Rune of Denmark, yet to really make his mark at a Grand Slam, won the opening two sets against Chilean qualifier Nicolas Jarry but succumbed 4-6 4-6 7-5 6-3 6-4.

American fifth seed Taylor Fritz looked to be on his way out before battling back to force a fifth set against big-serving Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard before their match was suspended with the Grand Slam's 11pm curfew looming.

German third seed Alexander Zverev summoned up similar fighting spirit to draw level at one set apiece with Arthur Rinderknech in another match scheduled to resume on Tuesday.

Only two defending men's champions had ever lost in the first round at Wimbledon, but there were moments when Alcaraz looked in danger of joining compatriot Manuel Santana on that shortlist as Fognini rolled back the years.

Alcaraz arrived at Wimbledon on an 18-match winning streak, which included a spellbinding French Open final win over Jannik Sinner. But the spark was missing on Monday in front of a Centre Court crowd that included David Beckham.

Heat is second nature to Alcaraz, but it was Fognini who flourished in the sun and when he broke serve twice to level the match at two sets apiece a huge shock looked possible.

But Alcaraz, regularly using an ice towel to cool down, found an extra gear in the decider and even charmed the crowd by offering his water bottle to the distressed fan.

He then led the warm applause for former top-10 player Fognini, for whom this was his final Wimbledon.

“I don't know why it's his last Wimbledon because the level he has shown, you know, he can still play three or four more years. It's unbelievable,” Alcaraz said of Fognini.

Next up for Alcaraz is British qualifier Oliver Tarvet who marked his Grand Slam main draw debut with a superb 6-4 6-4 6-4 defeat of fellow qualifier Leandro Riedi of Switzerland.

Tarvet is one of 23 British players in the singles draw, the most since 1984. The home charge was led Sonay Kartal who upset 20th seed and former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 7-5 2-6 6-2. She was joined in round two by British number one Emma Raducanu who comfortably passed a tricky test against Mingge Xu, one of three British teenaged wild cards to play on Monday.

When Katie Boulter later knocked out Spanish ninth seed Paula Badosa 6-2 3-6 6-4 on Centre Court, seven British players had enjoyed victories, the most in a single day for the home nation in the professional era.

Home hope Jacob Fearnley could not follow suit though as he was outshone 6-4 6-1 7-6(5) by Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca, who showed why he is creating such a stir with carnival tennis on a steamy Court One.

While number one Sabalenka was given a tough workout, several other women's contenders sparkled in the sunshine, none more than 13th seeded American Amanda Anisimova who served up a dreaded 'double-bagel' 6-0 6-0 defeat to Yulia Putintseva.

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina beat Anna Boindar in straight sets while 2023 champion Marketa Vondrousova continued her return to form by knocking out American 30th seed McCartney Kessler, setting up a second-round clash with Raducanu.

Australian Open champion Madison Keys, seeded sixth, battled for two hours and 41 minutes to beat Romania's Elena Ruse and played down the affect of the heat.

“It's funny coming from the States, because this is quite literally a very typical summer day,” she said.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka overcame some first-round jitters to beat Australian qualifier Talia Gibson, prevailing 6-4 7-6(4).

Reuters

