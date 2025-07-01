Red-hot Sinner crushes Nardi to reach Wimbledon second round
Bublik falls to Munar in opener, seventh seed Musetti tumbles out to Georgian qualifier Basilashvili
World number one Jannik Sinner eased effortlessly into the second round at Wimbledon, as neither the stifling heat nor fellow Italian Luca Nardi could knock him out of his comfort zone in a 6-4 6-3 6-0 victory on Tuesday.
Returning to the Grand Slam stage for the first time since his epic French Open final defeat by Carlos Alcaraz, the three- times major winner had a much less testing workout against world number 95 Nardi.
His compatriot had spoken in the past about learning from Sinner but this was a lesson in the differences between the best and the rest.
Sinner was bigger, stronger, faster, hit the ball harder and served better, and though Nardi did his best to hang on to his coat tails in the first two sets, his compatriot was simply too good.
“I am very happy to come back here, it's a special place for me and playing against an Italian is very unfortunate for us but one has to go through so I'm happy that it's me,” he said as the fans warmly saluted his victory.
Sinner's three Grand Slam successes have come on hard courts in Australia and the US, while he has only once reached the semifinals at the All England Club.
Yet even against Nardi's limited resistance, he showed he has the tools, the booming serve and walloping flat forehand, to thrive on Wimbledon's lawns.
Sinner's preparation was far from smooth, losing to Alexander Bublik in his second match at Halle in his only grass court warm-up event and splitting from his trainer and physiotherapist days before the Grand Slam got under way.
Yet having played only two matches since his gruelling Roland Garros final against Alcaraz, he looked fresh as he set about demolishing Nardi.
Sinner's pressure was relentless, and Nardi did well to save four break points in the first set before eventually crumbling under an increasingly hostile assault in the 10th game.
A stunning forehand winner brought up another two break points for Sinner and while the first went begging, there was no further reprieve for the 21-year-old.
If anything was going to unsettle Sinner it was the fierce heat on Court One as Wimbledon basked in the second day of a punishing heatwave, but with ice-packed towels draped around his neck at each change-over, the world number one never looked like losing his cool.
He eased through the second set in cruise control after breaking for a 2-0 lead, conceding only a handful of points on serve as Nardi's efforts looked increasingly forlorn.
The motorbike-loving Nardi had no answer as Sinner went full throttle through the final set, breaking in the opening game and twice more before clinching victory with a service winner.
Sinner, who faces Aleksandar Vukic in the next round, may have feared a less than welcoming reception after he served a three-month suspension this year having agreed a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada), but he was cheered throughout by the crowd.
“The atmosphere is amazing actually,” he said. “So thank you for coming out.”
Dark horse Alexander Bublik's bubble was burst in the opening round of the Grand Slam when the Kazakh was dragged into a battle by Spaniard Jaume Munar and beaten 6-4 3-6 4-6 7-6(5) 6-2 on a piercingly.
Bublik, fresh from capturing his second Halle title last month, cut a frustrated figure towards the end of a lacklustre opening set against Munar on Court 14 where he surrendered his serve twice and barely dipped into his bag of tricks.
Having swapped his headband for a cap to shield himself from the heat, Bublik appeared a player transformed in the next set as he quickly found his range and erased the deficit after forcing Munar into a backhand error on set point.
The big crowds braving conditions on the outside court to catch the Kazakh trickster had to settle for a more workmanlike display early in the third set as Bublik fought back from 1-3 down before offering glimpses of his drop-shot brilliance.
With his tail up after securing the third set, 28th seed Bublik raced ahead in the fourth and was serving for the match at 5-4 before Munar clawed back to make it two sets apiece via the tiebreak.
Munar capitalised from there as the world number 55 took control of the match with an early break in the decider and sent his opponent tumbling out with minimum fuss.
There will be no repeat of last year's semifinal run for Italian seventh seed Lorenzo Musetti after he was dumped out in the first round by Georgian qualifier Nikoloz Basilashvili.
Musetti, playing his first match since retiring in the French Open semifinal against Carlos Alcaraz with a leg injury, went down 6-2 4-6 7-5 6-1 on a muggy Court Two.
