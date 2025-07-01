Red-hot Sinner crushes Nardi to reach Wimbledon second round

World number one Jannik Sinner eased effortlessly into the second round at Wimbledon, as neither the stifling heat nor fellow Italian Luca Nardi could knock him out of his comfort zone in a 6-4 6-3 6-0 victory on Tuesday.

Returning to the Grand Slam stage for the first time since his epic French Open final defeat by Carlos Alcaraz, the three- times major winner had a much less testing workout against world number 95 Nardi.

His compatriot had spoken in the past about learning from Sinner but this was a lesson in the differences between the best and the rest.

Sinner was bigger, stronger, faster, hit the ball harder and served better, and though Nardi did his best to hang on to his coat tails in the first two sets, his compatriot was simply too good.

“I am very happy to come back here, it's a special place for me and playing against an Italian is very unfortunate for us but one has to go through so I'm happy that it's me,” he said as the fans warmly saluted his victory.