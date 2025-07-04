Sport

Netball Proteas to play three-match Test series against Australia

04 July 2025 - 11:00
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Spar Proteas coach Jenny van Dyk has welcomed the opportunity to play against world champions Australia.
Spar Proteas coach Jenny van Dyk has welcomed the opportunity to play against world champions Australia.
Image: Reg Caldecott

The Netball Proteas will play a three-match Test series against reigning world champions Australia in October.

The last series between the Proteas and Australian Diamonds was played in 2023 in Australia, which the hosts won and it was the first stand-alone series between the two nations “Down Under” in 18 years.

“We are delighted to take on the world champions in a three-Test series in Australia,” said Proteas head coach Jenny van Dyk.

“This is a crucial part of our growth as a team, allowing us to test ourselves against the best, set our standards and work towards our goals. We are excited to get out there and give it our all.

“South Africa and Australia have played each other 46 times, with Australia winning all Test matches played, but the Proteas have narrowed the gap in recent times.” 

World Netball says suspended Molokwane ‘has case to answer’: Sascoc boss

World Netball has found suspended Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane has a case to answer and will face a disciplinary hearing in the coming ...
Sport
1 month ago

This is largely due to the influence of vastly experienced Norma Plummer, who coached the Proteas between 2015 and 2019 and again between 2022 and 2023.

The most notable efforts by South Africa were at the Quad Series in London is 2018 where the Diamonds narrowly beat the Proteas 54-50 and the loss by the Proteas in the 2019 World Cup semifinal in Liverpool which the Australians won by two points in the dying minutes.

“The series against South Africa is a key part of our preparation as we build towards major campaigns such as the Constellation Cup,” said Australian Diamonds head coach Stacey Marinkovich.

“Looking ahead, the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games and 2027 Netball World Cup in Sydney. Every match counts and we are excited to start that journey against the Spar Proteas in Bendigo.”

READ MORE:

Final audit still not ready nearly two years after 2023 Netball World Cup

The government invested R90m in the showpiece, deputy sport minister Peace Mabe tells parliament
Sport
2 months ago

Suspended netball boss Molokwane vows to fight ‘faceless accusations’

‘All I ask is for the opportunity to present my side of the story and to defend myself.’
Sport
2 months ago

World Netball suspends Cecilia Molokwane, warns NSA could follow

Controversial Netball South Africa (NSA) president Cecilia Molokwane has been suspended by World Netball (WN) — and the national federation will face ...
Sport
2 months ago

Netball SA moves to assure members after president Molokwane suspended

Netball South Africa (NSA) say they are unaware of the charges levelled against their president, Cecilia Molokwane, by World Netball, adding the ...
Sport
2 months ago

Proteas star Ané Retief looks to work up a storm at Manchester Thunder

‘Having that roller-coaster road to success, having a dream like that moving to reality was just miraculous’
Sport
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Liverpool FC and fans devastated by Diogo Jota's death in car crash Soccer
  2. Cash-strapped Safa far from assuring Amajita’s bonuses for winning U-20 Afcon Soccer
  3. SuperSport United sold to Siwelele after 30 years in SA's elite league Soccer
  4. Defenders Monyane and Mako join Chiefs from Pirates Soccer
  5. Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota dies in car crash in Spain Soccer

Latest Videos

Indonesia suspends search for 30 missing in ferry mishap | REUTERS
Peñico: la nueva joya arqueológica de Caral