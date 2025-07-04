The team's captain, Suhani Ahuja, described the win as overwhelming. “When I lifted the trophy I was thinking, 'No ways we just won that!' It felt like there was a bigger purpose to play for and that's what made us play our hearts out,” she said.
Redhill School crowned world netball champions in UK tournament debut
Image: Supplied
Redhill School in Johannesburg has made history by becoming the first South African team to win the World Schools Netball Cup — and they did it on their first try.
The U-17 team were unbeaten throughout the tournament, held in the UK, showcasing a structured and composed style of play that set them apart on the international stage.
“It was surreal and emotional. Seeing our girls lift that trophy after going unbeaten in every match was something I'll never forget,” said head coach Ashleigh Gray. “This was our first time competing in the World School Games and to walk away not only as participants but as champions, representing South Africa with pride, was a moment of magic.”
The team had only two months to prepare but managed to beat some of the world's best school teams. The event brought together 46 teams from 29 schools on four continents.
The coach attributed their success to discipline, detailed systems and adapting quickly to international umpiring standards.
“Our style of play was different from what other teams were doing. The commentators repeatedly pointed out how structured and composed our game was,” said Gray.
