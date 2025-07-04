Sport

Redhill School crowned world netball champions in UK tournament debut

04 July 2025 - 12:06 By Gugulethu Mashinini
Redhill School's U-17 netball team celebrates their historic victory at the 2025 World Schools Netball Cup in the UK.
Image: Supplied

Redhill School in Johannesburg has made history by becoming the first South African team to win the World Schools Netball Cup — and they did it on their first try.

The U-17 team were unbeaten throughout the tournament, held in the UK, showcasing a structured and composed style of play that set them apart on the international stage.

“It was surreal and emotional. Seeing our girls lift that trophy after going unbeaten in every match was something I'll never forget,” said head coach Ashleigh Gray. “This was our first time competing in the World School Games and to walk away not only as participants but as champions, representing South Africa with pride, was a moment of magic.”

The team had only two months to prepare but managed to beat some of the world's best school teams. The event brought together 46 teams from 29 schools on four continents.

The coach attributed their success to discipline, detailed systems and adapting quickly to international umpiring standards.

“Our style of play was different from what other teams were doing. The commentators repeatedly pointed out how structured and composed our game was,” said Gray.

Netball Proteas to play three-match Test series against Australia

The Netball Proteas will play a three-match Test series against reigning World Champions Australia in October.
Sport
2 hours ago

The team's captain, Suhani Ahuja, described the win as overwhelming. “When I lifted the trophy I was thinking, 'No ways we just won that!' It felt like there was a bigger purpose to play for and that's what made us play our hearts out,” she said.

Ahuja was playing her final match for the school. “It felt like we should leave it all on the court for this tournament,” she said.

Joseph Gerassi, executive head of Redhill School, called the win a “powerful reflection of talent, dedication and unshakeable team spirit” in the netball squad.

“What makes this achievement more extraordinary is that it was our touring team comprising players who do not typically compete in league matches together,” he said.

The Redhill community including parents, alumni and staff had responded with immense pride, he said. “This victory belongs to everyone who has supported, encouraged, and believed in these young athletes.”

While the school is on its midterm break, Gerassi confirmed a celebratory assembly would be held after pupils return. “In addition, we are planning a broader recognition ceremony involving the Redhill community, where the team will be presented with commemorative awards and share reflections on their journey.”

For Gray, the victory marks a turning point for netball at the school. “This is a pivotal moment for Redhill netball. Our players have become role models not just because they won but because of how they played: with discipline, intelligence and grace.”

