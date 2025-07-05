Consistent Swiatek outclasses out-of-sorts Collins at Wimbledon

Poland's Iga Swiatek strode imperiously into the fourth round at Wimbledon on Saturday, with a dominant 6-2 6-3 win over Danielle Collins and said she felt the balls were listening to her this year.

The former world number one broke the 31-year-old American's serve in the third game of the Centre Court match to set the tone, adding another break in the fifth and wrapping up the set with a big serve.

"I was in the zone and I knew that I had to be brave," Swiatek said in a courtside interview.

She said she had never felt so comfortable playing on grass.

"I had practices where the ball was listening to me," she said. "Today was a good day and it is a new experience feeling good on this surface."

It was Swiatek's eighth victory over Collins, but the American beat her most recently at the Italian Open in May.

"I tried to play fast because you can't let Danielle play her winners. I am really happy with my consistency at the moment," Swiatek, who described herself as "an intense person", added.