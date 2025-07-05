Sport

Djokovic thumps Kecmanovic for Wimbledon ton and spot in last 16

05 July 2025 - 21:11 By Reuters
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning match point against Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia during the Gentlemen's Singles third round match on day six of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2025 in London.
Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Seven-times Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic roared his way to a rare century at the grasscourt Grand Slam on Saturday when he outclassed Serbian compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3 6-0 6-4 and reached the fourth round in his quest for a record 25th major.

The sixth seed's stellar display ensured that he became only the third player to claim 100 match wins on the All England Club lawns after nine-times champion Martina Navratilova and eight-times winner Roger Federer.

Djokovic started and finished the opening set with aces and grabbed the decisive break during the see-sawing eighth game. At one point he had the Centre Court crowd standing in ovation when he produced a spectacular diving winner at the net.

His 49th-ranked Davis Cup teammate cracked on serve in the opening game of the second set and allowed Djokovic to quickly reel off the games and double his advantage in what suddenly became a lopsided contest.

Kecmanovic raised his fist to applause when he stemmed the flow at the start of the third set but a double fault gifted his opponent the break in the third game and there was no stopping Djokovic as he booked a clash with 11th seed Alex de Minaur.

