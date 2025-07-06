Sport

Prudence Sekgodiso on the podium again at Eugene Diamond League

Bayanda Walaza places sixth in fast 100m race as he makes his debut in the series

06 July 2025 - 17:30 By Sports Staff
Prudence Sekgodiso. File photo
Image: Maja Hitij/Getty Images

World indoor champion Prudence Sekgodiso delivered another excellent result on the top-flight Diamond League circuit, taking second place in the women's 800m race in Eugene on Saturday night.

Sekgodiso pushed eventual winner Tsige Duguma of Ethiopia all the way to the line, equalling her personal best of 1:57.16 to take the runner-up spot. Duguma narrowly held on to secure victory in 1:57.10, six seconds ahead. African athletes swept the podium as Halimah Nakaayi of Uganda held on to finish third in 1:57.89.

It was Sekgodiso's third podium finish thus far in the 2025 Diamond League series, having taken second place in Rabat and third in Stockholm.

Bayanda Walaza, the only other South African athlete competing in Eugene, took sixth position in the men's 100m race on his Diamond League debut. The 19-year-old sprinter clocked 10.04 seconds in a fast race that saw four men dipping under 10 seconds.

Up front, Kishane Thompson of Jamaica grabbed the win in 9.85.

The next leg of the Diamond League series is in Monaco on Friday.

“Congratulations to Prudence for another podium achievement which continues to cement her consistency. She has not only continued to prove she can take on any competition, but that she is also among the top contenders to beat,” Athletics South Africa president James Moloi said.

“We also thank her coach and support staff for the performance. Her attitude to performance, one hopes, rubs off on many other athletes who are seeking similar global glory.”

Athletics South Africa

