Prudence Sekgodiso on the podium again at Eugene Diamond League

World indoor champion Prudence Sekgodiso delivered another excellent result on the top-flight Diamond League circuit, taking second place in the women's 800m race in Eugene on Saturday night.

Sekgodiso pushed eventual winner Tsige Duguma of Ethiopia all the way to the line, equalling her personal best of 1:57.16 to take the runner-up spot. Duguma narrowly held on to secure victory in 1:57.10, six seconds ahead. African athletes swept the podium as Halimah Nakaayi of Uganda held on to finish third in 1:57.89.

It was Sekgodiso's third podium finish thus far in the 2025 Diamond League series, having taken second place in Rabat and third in Stockholm.

Bayanda Walaza, the only other South African athlete competing in Eugene, took sixth position in the men's 100m race on his Diamond League debut. The 19-year-old sprinter clocked 10.04 seconds in a fast race that saw four men dipping under 10 seconds.