Sport

Sabalenka stands tall, Norrie survives to reach Wimbledon quarters

Briton Kartal ousted by Pavlyuchenkova, Fritz marches on as opponent Thompson retires

06 July 2025 - 21:47 By Shrivathsa Sridhar
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Aryna Sabalenka plays a backhand against Elise Mertens of Belgium in their fourth round match on day seven of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Sunday.
Aryna Sabalenka plays a backhand against Elise Mertens of Belgium in their fourth round match on day seven of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Sunday.
Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals after a tough workout by a familiar opponent on Sunday, while it was a mixed day for Britain as Cameron Norrie was left as the last home hope standing after Sonay Kartal went out.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz was locked in tough late match with Russian 14th seed Andrey Rublev of Russia on Centre Court, with the Spaniard battling to remain on course for a third straight title at the All England Club.

Sabalenka is eyeing her first title on the pristine lawns in London after missing last year's tournament with injury and the 2022 edition due to the ban on Russian and Belarusian players, and the 27-year-old made a fast start against Elise Mertens.

Sabalenka, who claimed doubles titles at the US Open and Australian Open partnering Mertens, was then put through the wringer before raising her level to prevail 6-4 7-6(4).

The victory improved her win-loss record against Belgian Mertens to 11-2 and she said the growing adoration of the crowd made a big difference after fans were on the other side of the fence when she met Briton Emma Raducanu last time out.

“I definitely felt the support. It was so amazing playing and feeling the support. I didn't have to pretend that they were cheering for me because they were really cheering for me,” Belarusian Sabalenka said.

“What can be better than that? I really enjoyed it. I hope it can stay the same all the way, and they help me energy-wise to stay strong and to face all of the challenges.”

Sabalenka's next big test will come from Laura Siegemund, who at 37 is the oldest woman left in the singles draw, and the plucky German swatted aside Argentine lucky loser Solana Sierra with a 6-3 6-2 victory in a rain-interrupted match.

Sierra's fellow South American, Chilean Nicolas Jarry, fell by the wayside as he was beaten 6-3 7-6(4) 6-7(7) 6-7(5) 6-3 in a classic match under the roof on Court One by Norrie despite hitting 46 aces for a tournament-high tally of 111.

Norrie, the 2022 semifinalist, will continue to fly the flag for Britain when he takes on Rublev or Alcaraz in the next round but it was the end of the road for Kartal, who crashed to a 7-6(3) 6-4 defeat by unseeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

The big talking point in that match was the malfunction of the Electronic Line Calling system, which at one stage left the Russian former French Open runner-up seething after being robbed of a point at 4-4 in the opening set.

“We were waiting for a decision as the system was down, but I was expecting to hear if they said the ball was in or out,” she said. “Instead they just said, replay the point. It was tricky especially as it was a very crucial moment in the match.

“I expected a different decision. I just thought also the chair umpire could take the initiative. That's why he's there sitting on the chair. He also saw it [was] out, he told me after the match. I thought he would do that, but he didn't.

“I think it's also difficult for him. He probably was scared to take such a big decision.”

There was drama of a different kind earlier when American fifth seed Taylor Fritz marched on after his Australian opponent Jordan Thompson retired with a thigh injury at 6-1 3-0 down in their fourth-round meeting.

Up next for Fritz is a meeting with Russian 17th seed Karen Khachanov who thumped Poland's Kamil Majchrzak 6-4 6-2 6-3. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Consistent Swiatek outclasses out-of-sorts Collins at Wimbledon

Poland's Iga Swiatek strode imperiously into the fourth round at Wimbledon on Saturday, with a dominant 6-2 6-3 win over Danielle Collins and said ...
Sport
1 day ago

Djokovic thumps Kecmanovic for Wimbledon ton and spot in last 16

Seven-times Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic roared his way to a rare century at the grasscourt Grand Slam on Saturday when he outclassed Serbian ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

Women's top seed Aryna Sabalenka fought off inspired home favourite Emma Raducanu in a cauldron-like Centre Court atmosphere to keep her Wimbledon ...
Sport
1 day ago

Djokovic easing into old routine as seeds hit back at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic showed signs he is easing into the old routine at Wimbledon as the seven-times champion sauntered into the third round on Thursday ...
Sport
2 days ago

Osaka ready to spread her grass court wings after being paralysed by fear

After years of having a rather a strained relationship with Wimbledon thanks to being "paralysed by fear" at the thought of playing on tennis's ...
Sport
3 days ago

‘Out!’ but not as you know it: Fans not enjoying swap of line judges for AI at Wimbledon

For the first time in its 147-year history, the All England Club has replaced human line judges with artificial intelligence, a move that has stirred ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Redhill School crowned world netball champions in UK tournament debut Sport
  2. Mamelodi Sundowns announce release of two high-profile players Soccer
  3. Neves serves as pallbearer at Jota funeral hours after emotional Club World Cup ... Soccer
  4. 'End of an era,' say ex and current SuperSport players and officials on the ... Soccer
  5. Jake White leaves the Bulls by mutual consent Rugby

Latest Videos

8 migrants deported to South Sudan by Trump administration
We have the capacity you don't know, of fighting if and when we have to fight - ...