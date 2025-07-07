Sport

Belgium’s Merlier edges Milan in photo finish after crash-marred Tour stage

07 July 2025 - 18:14 By Vincent Daheron
Soudal Quick-Step's Tim Merlier celebrates winning in a photo finish ahead of Jonathan Milan on stage 3 of the Tour de France from Valenciennes to Dunkirk on Monday.
Image: Reuters/Sarah Meyssonnier

Tim Merlier won the third stage of the Tour de France on Monday after a sprint finish that resulted in a number of riders crashing saw the Belgian edge just ahead of Jonathan Milan.

The Soudal Quick-Step rider needed a photo finish to confirm he ended narrowly in front of Italian Milan at the finish line in the coastal city of Dunkirk.

The stage took a dramatic turn 60km from the end when Belgian rider Jasper Philipsen withdrew from the Tour after a heavy crash.

The peloton rode closely together for most of the 178.3km flat stage from Valenciennes to Dunkirk.

Seemingly cautious, the riders held back from making any decisive moves, with nearly the entire group staying in the peloton until the final stretch, setting up a mass sprint finish that ended with several riders crashing in the closing metres.

Germany's Phil Bauhaus of Bahrain Victorious was third. 

Reuters

