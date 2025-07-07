Swiatek ends Tauson's run to fly into quarters, Bencic downs Alexandrova

A deluge of double faults dictated early terms before Iga Swiatek found her grass court wings to fly into the Wimbledon quarterfinals with a soaring 6-4 6-1 victory over an out-of-sorts Danish 23rd seed Clara Tauson on Monday.

The cold and blustery wind swirling around Court One was clearly not to Swiatek's liking as she opened her account with two double faults en route to dropping her serve to love.

While the former world number one immediately got the break back, her serve kept misfiring as she produced two successive double faults to drop her serve again in the third game.

But from then on the Polish eighth seed barely put a foot wrong in a match that was over in 65 brutal minutes.

“The beginning was pretty shaky with the double faults but I managed to play solid. I'm not sure if Clara was feeling that well, she said she didn't sleep well and I hope she has a good recovery,” Swiatek told the crowd.

“It's never easy to keep your focus. Sometimes when you're not feeling well you let go of everything and it can give you a boost. I hope she's going to be fine.