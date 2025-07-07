Sport

You cannot be serious — Wimbledon line-calling system under fire after glitch

‘I expected a different decision. I just thought also the chair umpire could take the initiative’

07 July 2025 - 11:01 By Martyn Herman
Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova talks to the umpire during her Wimbledon round of 16 match against Britain's Sonay Kartal at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Sunday.
Image: Reuters/Isabel Infantes

Wimbledon's automated line-calling technology came under fire on Sunday after an embarrassing malfunction robbed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of a point during her last-16 victory over Britain's Sonay Kartal on Centre Court.

Russian Pavlyuchenkova had reached game point at 4-4 in the opening set and Kartal hit a shot that looked clearly long but there was no call and Pavlyuchenkova stopped play.

An automated voice call of “stop” rang out and confusion reigned as umpire Nico Helwerth sought advice from tournament organisers via telephone.

Television replays showed that Kartal's shot was clearly out, yet Helwerth ruled that because the Hawk-Eye technology had not tracked the ball, the point must be replayed.

Pavlyuchenkova went on to have her serve broken and was clearly fuming at the changeover, telling the umpire: “Because she is local, they can say whatever. You took the game away from me. They stole the game from me. You stole the game from me”.

The 34-year-old quickly regrouped and showed the resilience that has marked her long career by reaching the quarterfinals with a 7-6(3) 6-4 win.

But the main talking point was the first big glitch of Wimbledon's automated line-calling system that has replaced human line judges this year.

Tournament officials later said the problem had been caused by operator error and that the umpire had followed the correct protocols, though Pavlyuchenkova felt that he should have intervened to correct an obvious mistake.

“We were waiting for a decision as the system was down, but I was expecting to hear if they said the ball was in or out,” Pavlyuchenkova said.

He also saw it [was] out, he told me after the match. I thought he would do that, but he didn't. I think it's also difficult for him. He probably was scared to take such a big decision
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

“Instead they just said, replay the point. It was tricky especially as it was a very crucial moment in the match.

“I expected a different decision. I just thought also the chair umpire could take the initiative. That's why he's there sitting on the chair. He also saw it [was] out, he told me after the match. I thought he would do that, but he didn't.

“I think it's also difficult for him. He probably was scared to take such a big decision.”

Asked how she would have felt if the point had cost her the match, Pavlyuchenkova raised a smile: “I would just say that I hate Wimbledon and never come back here.”

Kartal said she had been unsighted as to whether her shot was out and was equally confused at the time.

“That situation is a rarity. I don't think it's really ever happened,” she said. “It's tough luck. What can you do? The umpire is trying his best. I think he handled it fine.”

Alcaraz wins firefight against red-hot Rublev to reach Wimbledon quarters

‘Andrey is one of the most powerful players we have on Tour and is so aggressive with the ball’
Sport
5 hours ago

Pavlyuchenkova, who felt a backup system should be in place, is not the first person this week to question the automated line-calling system.

Britain's Emma Raducanu claimed there were wrong calls during her loss to Aryna Sabalenka.

“No, I don't [trust the system] — I think the other players would say the same thing, there were some pretty dodgy ones but what can you do?,” she said after her defeat.

Britain's Jack Draper also believed it was not 100% accurate while Swiss player Belinda Bencic said this week that it was a hot topic in the locker rooms.

Pavlyuchenkova said it was something that needed to be addressed.

“I think since we have already automatic line-calling and so much invested into this, we should probably look into something else to have better decisions on it,” she said. 

Reuters

