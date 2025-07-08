No scares for Alcaraz as he blazes past Norrie, Fritz also into semis

Carlos Alcaraz had warned that facing Cameron Norrie could be a nightmare. For a fleeting moment on Tuesday, it looked like the defending Wimbledon champion might be in for a fright.

The Spaniard stumbled early, trailing 0-40 in his opening service game on Centre Court. Any chance of an upset, however, was swiftly dashed as Alcaraz roared to a commanding 6-2 6-3 6-3 quarterfinal victory — one that should send a shudder down the spine of anyone hoping to dethrone him.

With hundreds of empty seats at the start — fans still trickling back after Aryna Sabalenka's drawn-out quarterfinal — Alcaraz wasted no time asserting his dominance.

By the time the crowd returned to rally behind Britain's last remaining singles hope, the second seed had blazed through the first set in 28 minutes, dazzling with his trademark blend of power and flair.

Norrie, unseeded and unorthodox, did his best to resist. He even raised his arms in mock celebration after holding serve late in the third set.