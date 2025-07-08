Pogacar beats Van der Poel to win Tour stage four in 100th career victory

Reigning champion Tadej Pogacar overtook race leader Mathieu van der Poel just before the line to win stage four of the Tour de France on Tuesday, and is now level at the top of the general classification after earning his 100th career victory.

The 174.2km ride from Amiens to Rouen came down to a sprint finish between the top three in the overall standings, with the Slovenian world champion getting the better of the Dutchman, and Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease A Bike) coming in third.

Pogacar, the world champion, tried to go it alone, and while Van der Poel retains the yellow jersey, the three-time Tour de France champion hit his milestone win, along with joining the Dutchman at the top of the leader board.

“To win at the Tour is incredible, in this jersey even more, and to have 100 victories is amazing,” Pogacar said.

A breakaway group of four riders — Lenny Martinez, Jonas Abrahamsen, Thomas Gachignard and Kasper Asgreen — got away early but the peloton, led by Van der Poel's Alpecin-Deceuninck team, kept them well within reach.