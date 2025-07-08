Sport

Sabalenka survives Siegemund spell to reach Wimbledon semi against Anisimova

Anisimova weathers astonishing and unexpected Pavlyuchenkova fightback

08 July 2025 - 22:10 By Ossian Shine and Pritha Sarkar
Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after winning her Wimbledon quarterfinal against Germany's Laura Siegemund at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Tuesday.
Image: Reuters/Stephanie Lecocq

Aryna Sabalenka was dragged into a bygone era on Tuesday and tormented for almost three hours on Wimbledon’s Centre Court before finally imposing her 21st-century power game to beat mesmeric Laura Siegemund for a place in the semifinals.

The Belarusian needed all her powers of ball bludgeoning and belief to emerge from a befuddling battle, somehow the victor, 4-6 6-2 6-4.

For much of the spellbinding contest it looked as though the world number one would find no answers to Siegemund’s sorcery as the 37-year-old German veteran chipped, chopped and drop-shotted the world’s best player to pieces, leaving the top seed’s power game neutered on the turf.

Ranked a lowly 104 in the world, Siegemund drew on the game of a gentler age to bring low the mighty Belarusian, casting spells of slice and sleight with vintage flair.

But slowly, if not exactly surely, the 10 years younger and seemingly stronger Sabalenka managed to wrestle back the upper hand, and now plays American 13th seed Amanda Anisimova, who beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, for a place in Saturday’s final.

“I need some time to recover ... She pushed me so much and honestly after the first set I was just like looking at my box thinking like, ‘Guys I mean like book the tickets you know, I think we're about to leave this beautiful city, country, place’.

“But wow she played an incredible tournament, an incredible match and I'm just super happy right now with the win and, oh my god guys, like atmosphere — it's just another level.”

For Siegemund, this was not the performance of a player whose previous Wimbledon record amounted to three first-round exits and a solitary second-round finish.

Everything about the German evoked nostalgia.

The ball left her racket not with a thud, but a sigh — a soft brushstroke rather than a blunt strike. Serves landed halfway up the box before spinning wide; forehands floated underspun onto the baseline.

It may have looked delicate, but it was anything but harmless — as Sabalenka discovered to her mounting despair.

All the skills honed through a career rich in doubles nous — three Grand Slam titles across women’s and mixed — were on full display: low, skimming returns, feathered lobs, angled passes and volleys that died on impact.

The extraordinary level of accuracy and control was sure to dip and, in the second set it did. Only a little, but enough to let the world number one level the match.

But in the decisive third Siegemund was back to her best, mixing it up and sticking to her tactics.

The two exchanged the most marginal of upper hands to let the other nose ahead until finally, as the clock nudged towards three hours, Sabalenka sealed the win, pounding a powerful overhead home and shrieking for joy.

“That was a real task,” the Belarusian said “Honestly, I have no idea how I was able to hold myself and to be emotionally so prepared and focused. I'm actually really proud of myself because it was really tough battle.” 

No scares for Alcaraz as he blazes past Norrie, Fritz also into semis

Spanish defending champion extends win streak to 23 crushing Briton
Sport
2 hours ago

Anisimova collapsed flat on her face in sheer relief after she survived an astonishing and unexpected fightback from Pavlyuchenkova to secure a 6-1 7-6(9) victory and reach the Wimbledon semifinals for the first time.

With Anisimova leading 6-1 5-2, Pavlyuchenkova was left wishing she could disappear through a Wimbledon trapdoor as the American 13th seed bamboozled her opponent with a potpourri of blazing backhands, ferocious forehands and nifty footwork.

But just when it seemed that 23-year-old Anisimova had one foot in the last four, Pavlyuchenkova suddenly came alive and won three games on the trot.

The Russian, 34, saved two match points in the process in the 10th game, including hitting a gutsy drop shot winner that completely caught Anisimova by surprise.

With the world number 50 suddenly believing that she could turn the match around, Anisimova looked like the one on the verge of tears, mouthing to her support group “one more point” as the Russian kept earning set points in the tiebreak.

Anisimova somehow saved all five set points against her before finally sealing victory when Pavlyuchenkova netted the ball on the American's fourth match point.

Reuters

