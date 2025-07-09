Sport

Blast from the past: Bobby is Locked in to become SA’s first Major winner

Today in SA sport history: July 9

09 July 2025 - 04:25
David Isaacson Sports reporter

 ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘He’s a good kid with good intentions’: McKenzie thanks son for Siwelele FC deal Soccer
  2. Mamelodi Sundowns announce release of two high-profile players Soccer
  3. Grumpy Maresca still hopeful Chelsea can win World Cup he thinks needs fixing Soccer
  4. ‘Lara keeping that record is exactly the way it should be’: Proteas hero Mulder Cricket
  5. Le Roux gets Bok 100 against Italy as Erasmus names three uncapped players Rugby

Latest Videos

Kenya Protests: At Least 11 Dead in Clashes
Trump criticizes Musk's new 'America Party' as feud grows | REUTERS