Sport

Blast from the past: Rabada bags six wickets against Bangladesh

Today in SA sport history: July 10

10 July 2025 - 04:25
David Isaacson Sports reporter

 ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘He’s a good kid with good intentions’: McKenzie thanks son for Siwelele FC deal Soccer
  2. Saleng move on loan to Orbit from Pirates ‘a done deal’: source Soccer
  3. Mamelodi Sundowns announce release of two high-profile players Soccer
  4. Chiefs lose against Vitesse in first preseason friendly in Netherlands Soccer
  5. ‘I feel alive, football is back’, says Mofokeng as Pirates get to business in ... Soccer

Latest Videos

UN alarmed by deadly protests in Kenya
Yemen's Houthi rebels release video of their deadly attack on cargo ship in Red ...