Sinner believes Wimbledon showdown with favourite Alcaraz will be different

Top seed Jannik Sinner said he would not be in the Wimbledon final if he still harboured the hurt from his heart-breaking defeat by Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open final and believed Sunday's meeting would be different.

Sinner had three match points at Roland Garros before Alcaraz came roaring back to defend his crown and the Italian was left licking his wounds after the near-5-1/2 hour tug of war, which many fans labelled as one of the greatest finals.

A month on, Sinner has successfully left that loss in the rear-view mirror and is into his first Wimbledon final, where he will look to take revenge on Alcaraz.

"If it would be a lot in my head, I would not be in the situation to play a final again," Sinner told reporters after beating Novak Djokovic 6-3 6-3 6-4 in Friday's semi-final.

"I'm very happy to once again share the court with Carlos. It's going to be difficult, I know that. But I'm looking forward to it. I try always to put myself in these kinds of situations I really love. Sundays in every tournament are special.