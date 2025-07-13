Merlier edges Milan to win stage nine of Tour, Pogacar retains yellow

Tim Merlier powered past Jonathan Milan to win stage nine of the Tour de France on Sunday, denying the green jersey holder back-to-back wins after Mathieu van der Poel's audacious solo attack ended in heartbreak just 700m from the finish.

Merlier's second stage win of this year's Tour mirrored the Soudal Quick-Step sprinter's photo finish victory over the Italian on stage three.

The Belgian stayed glued to Milan's wheel before unleashing his kick metres from the finish in Chateauroux after the 174.1-kilometre ride from Chinon.

“One moment I thought I was boxed in but I can come out just before 200m or maybe just after, I don't know any more,” Merlier said.

“I just go all in and I'm happy I can win my second stage here.”