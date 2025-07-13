Sinner dethrones Alcaraz to capture maiden Wimbledon crown

Jannik Sinner defeated Carlos Alcaraz 4-6 6-4 6-4 6-4 in a high-octane final to claim his maiden Wimbledon trophy and fourth Grand Slam crown on Sunday, avenging his loss to the Spaniard in last month's epic French Open final.

The hard-fought win over the two-time defending champion on the famous lawns of London ensured Sinner became the first Italian to secure a Wimbledon singles title.

The 23-year-old Sinner drew first blood in the first Wimbledon men's final contested by a pair born in the 2000s, breaking for a 3-2 lead, but Alcaraz clawed back before hitting a spectacular return at full stretch to wrap up the opening set and he celebrated by cupping his ear and soaking up the cheers.