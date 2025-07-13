Sinner dethrones Alcaraz to capture maiden Wimbledon crown
Jannik Sinner defeated Carlos Alcaraz 4-6 6-4 6-4 6-4 in a high-octane final to claim his maiden Wimbledon trophy and fourth Grand Slam crown on Sunday, avenging his loss to the Spaniard in last month's epic French Open final.
The hard-fought win over the two-time defending champion on the famous lawns of London ensured Sinner became the first Italian to secure a Wimbledon singles title.
The 23-year-old Sinner drew first blood in the first Wimbledon men's final contested by a pair born in the 2000s, breaking for a 3-2 lead, but Alcaraz clawed back before hitting a spectacular return at full stretch to wrap up the opening set and he celebrated by cupping his ear and soaking up the cheers.
Sinner was gifted a break in the opening game of next set and he let out a rare yell of "Let's go" after winning a point en route to holding in a tight game before surging ahead 3-1 after a brief interruption when a champagne cork flew from the stands and landed on Centre Court.
The top seed shrugged off the distraction and hit a running crosscourt winner to take the second set, before tightening his grip on the contest by unleashing a superb volley at the net to break for 5-4 and then holding in the next game to seal the third set with minimum fuss.
"Thank you for the player you are" 🥹— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2025
Jannik Sinner is full of appreciation for Carlos Alcaraz as their incredible rivalry continues 🤝#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/oDBZGRtYwI
With shadows drifting across the main showcourt that had basked in bright sunshine, Sinner wheeled away to a 3-1 lead in the fourth set as Alcaraz began to display the smallest signs of dejection, and the monk-like world number one held firm from there to complete a famous victory.
There was to be no Roland Garros-like resurrection for Alcaraz, who fought back from three match-points down in the Paris finale just 35 days ago, as the Spaniard's bid to claim three successive All England Club titles was extinguished.
Reuters