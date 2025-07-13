Sport

Sinner dethrones Alcaraz to capture maiden Wimbledon crown

13 July 2025 - 20:43 By Shrivathsa Sridhar
Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning the Wimbledon final against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Sunday.
Image: Reuters/Toby Melville

Jannik Sinner defeated Carlos Alcaraz 4-6 6-4 6-4 6-4 in a high-octane final to claim his maiden Wimbledon trophy and fourth Grand Slam crown on Sunday, avenging his loss to the Spaniard in last month's epic French Open final.

The hard-fought win over the two-time defending champion on the famous lawns of London ensured Sinner became the first Italian to secure a Wimbledon singles title.

The 23-year-old Sinner drew first blood in the first Wimbledon men's final contested by a pair born in the 2000s, breaking for a 3-2 lead, but Alcaraz clawed back before hitting a spectacular return at full stretch to wrap up the opening set and he celebrated by cupping his ear and soaking up the cheers.

Sinner was gifted a break in the opening game of next set and he let out a rare yell of "Let's go" after winning a point en route to holding in a tight game before surging ahead 3-1 after a brief interruption when a champagne cork flew from the stands and landed on Centre Court.

The top seed shrugged off the distraction and hit a running crosscourt winner to take the second set, before tightening his grip on the contest by unleashing a superb volley at the net to break for 5-4 and then holding in the next game to seal the third set with minimum fuss.

With shadows drifting across the main showcourt that had basked in bright sunshine, Sinner wheeled away to a 3-1 lead in the fourth set as Alcaraz began to display the smallest signs of dejection, and the monk-like world number one held firm from there to complete a famous victory.

There was to be no Roland Garros-like resurrection for Alcaraz, who fought back from three match-points down in the Paris finale just 35 days ago, as the Spaniard's bid to claim three successive All England Club titles was extinguished.

Reuters

