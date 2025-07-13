Swiatek revels in special Wimbledon triumph after hitting Grand Slam six

Iga Swiatek bulldozed her way to a maiden Wimbledon title on Saturday to take her Grand Slam tally to six and though the Pole preferred not to rank her wins, she said her latest one felt a little more special than the others.

The 24-year-old has won four Suzanne Lenglen Cups in the last six editions of the French Open to establish herself as the 'Queen of Clay' and conquered the hard courts of the US Open in 2022, but the grasscourts of Wimbledon have always proved slippery.

Having crossed the quarterfinal hurdle for the first time this year, she brutally dismantled Amanda Anisimova 6-0 6-0 in the final to confirm herself as a versatile virtuoso of the women's game.

“I don't know. I think the fact that it's on grass, it makes it more special, I would say, and more unexpected. It feels like the emotions are bigger, because in Roland Garros I know I can play well, and I know I can show it every year,” Swiatek said.