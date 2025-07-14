Blast from the past: Muralitharan has Proteas batsmen in a spin
Today in SA sport history: July 14
14 July 2025 - 04:25
1912 — Ken McArthur and Christian Gitsham give South Africa their second one-two finish of the Stockholm Olympics, in the marathon. McArthur, after whom the athletics stadium in Potchefstroom is named, won in 2hr 36 min 54.8 sec ahead of Gitsham (2:37:52) and American Gaston Strobino (2:38:42.4). Tennis players Charles Winslow and Harry Kitson did it in the singles competition a week or so earlier, but it’s a feat no other South Africans have managed since. The double pushed South Africa’s total tally to four golds and two silver, still the country’s best haul of gold medals from one Olympics...
