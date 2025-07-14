“At worst, I'll do the cuts if need be and I'm honestly not concerned, as I've been doing cuts since I was 12 years old. Or we'll get a cut man for the contest,” he said.
Cafu wraps up Vegas prep for Rodriguez fight, heads for Texas
‘I’ve pushed Phumelela as hard as I can and honestly I can’t push him any harder’
Sunday was Phumelela “The Truth” Cafu’s last hard training session at the DLX Boxing Gym in Las Vegas, said his trainer Colin Nathan as his charge wrapped up his preparations for the bout of his life against Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez.
Cafu's camp fly to Dallas, Texas, on Monday after spending a week in Las Vegas, where they were joined by US-based, South African former IBF mini-flyweight champion Deejay Kriel and Cafu's Johannesburg gym mates Joshua Feldman and Doron Zinman.
Cafu meets Rodriguez in a junior bantamweight unification bout on Saturday at the Ford Centre at The Star in Frisco, the 91-acre training campus of the Dallas Cowboys American football team.
“I've pushed Phumelela as hard as I can and honestly I can't push him any harder,” said Nathan, who described their last session on Sunday as “gruelling”.
The trainer is known for his no-nonsense and intense approach in training camps.
“DLX owner Trudi Nevins welcomed the South Africans with open arms and we have to thank them for looking after us and we are grateful,” Nathan said.
Cafu holds the WBO junior-bantamweight belt while Rodriguez is the reigning WBC and The Ring Magazine champion, a prestigious title.
Their fight has been organised by Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn. Win or lose, Cafu is guaranteed an eight-digit purse.
Nathan said the other members of his team — promoter Larry Wainstein, cut man Bernie Pailman and Nathan's media person Hayden Jones — could not travel due to visa issues.
“At worst, I'll do the cuts if need be and I'm honestly not concerned, as I've been doing cuts since I was 12 years old. Or we'll get a cut man for the contest,” he said.
Nathan said Shannon Strydom, a young, talented up-and-coming trainer, will fly in and join the camp in Texas. Strydom joined Nathan when Cafu won his WBO world title against Kosei Tanaka in Japan last year.
Nathan said his long-time friend Mike Altamura from Australia will also be in Texas. Kriel was in the corner with Nathan in Mexico when Hekkie Budler scored an upset victory over Elwin Soto in 2022.
Last week, Riyadh Season — a series of entertainment, cultural and sporting events held in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh — announced Rodriguez will fight Fernando Martinez as part of its programme in November, which Nathan said is a total non-factor for Cafu.
“We've seen some major upsets of late; another one is brewing for July 19 in Dallas, Texas,” the trainer said.
