Healy gives Ireland rare yellow jersey as Yates wins Tour 10th stage

Ben Healy rode himself into the ground in a nail-biting finale to become the first Irishman in 38 years to wear the yellow jersey at the Tour de France, as Britain’s Simon Yates claimed victory in stage 10 on Monday with a perfectly timed attack.

Giro d’Italia champion Yates emerged from the day’s breakaway to secure his third career Tour stage win, pulling away on the final climb to beat Thymen Arensman of the Netherlands and Healy, who finished second and third, respectively.

Heading into the first rest day, Healy leads defending champion Tadej Pogacar by 29 seconds in the general classification, after the Slovenian eased off on the final ascent.