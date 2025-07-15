Sport

Blast from the past: Di Clemente and Cech cash in at World Cup

Today in SA sport history: July 15

15 July 2025 - 04:20
David Isaacson Sports reporter

 ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Bounce back': MaMkhize appointed president of Mbabane Highlanders FC Soccer
  2. Mokwena to reignite rivalry with Ramović after joining MC Alger Soccer
  3. WATCH | Donald Trump crashes Chelsea’s World Cup trophy presentation Soccer
  4. Veteran coach Van Gaal says he is cured of cancer Soccer
  5. Mohau Nkota joins Saudi club from Orlando Pirates pending medical Soccer

Latest Videos

Trump to announce 'aggressive' weapons plan for Ukraine: What to expect ...
Hong Kong's last pro-democracy group disbands under pressure from China | DW ...