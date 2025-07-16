Pogacar crashes as anti-Israel protester disrupts Tour stage finale

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar suffered a crash on the 11th stage of the Tour de France on Wednesday, moments before a protester disrupted the sprint finish where Norway’s Jonas Abrahamsen claimed his first Tour stage victory.

Slovenian Pogacar went down about 5km from the line after touching wheels with another rider but quickly remounted and the peloton eased off to allow the overall race favourite to rejoin.

Pogacar thanked the group after crossing the finish line apparently unhurt and without losing time.

“I'm quite OK, a bit beaten up, but we've been through worse days, so it's been a hectic day actually from start to finish,” the UAE Team Emirates-XRG leader said.

“In the end, I had a little bit of a crash, and thanks to the peloton in front, they actually waited, obviously the race was more or less over back there, but still, they could have taken time.