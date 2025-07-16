Schauffele starting with blank canvas for Open defence

Xander Schauffele is super-excited at the prospect of trying to defend his British Open title at Royal Portrush this week but says he will have to come up with a different plan to the one that took him to victory 12 months ago.

“I think a blank canvas is a great place to start. You can paint many different pictures to win a tournament. You've just got to do the right one,” the American told reporters on the County Antrim coast on Tuesday after practice.

The 31-year-old produced a blemish-free final round of 65 at Royal Troon last year to win his second major title to go along with his gold medal from the Tokyo Olympics.

He was the third American in four years to win golf's oldest major but while that experience will hold him in good stead for the days ahead, he said Portrush's Dunluce Links will throw up a completely new test of his renowned links golf skills.