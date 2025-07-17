Sport

Olesen, Li, Fitzpatrick lead Open, McIlroy rallies after nervy start

Scheffler one shot back in second as wind and rain make conditions hard at Royal Portrush

17 July 2025 - 20:02 By Martyn Herman and Ed Osmond
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy plays out of the rough on the first hole in the first round of the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland on Thursday.
Image: Reuters/Russell Cheyne

World number 354 Jacob Skov Olesen of Denmark, China's Li Haotong and England's Matthew Fitzpatrick shot four-under-par 67s to share the British Open first-round lead in tough conditions at Royal Portrush on Thursday.

World number one Scottie Scheffler was one stroke adrift after a 68, and Rory McIlroy made a solid start to his bid for a second Claret Jug after recovering from a nervous bogey five at the first hole.

That was three shots better than he managed in the 2019 Open at Portrush, but not what his legion of fans had hoped for after the world number two became the sixth player to complete the Grand Slam by winning this year's Masters.

The Northern Irishman regained his composure to birdie the second and fifth holes and get to one under par.

After early sunshine on the Dunluce Links, heavy rain made life difficult for the players.

Qualifier Olesen sank a 40-foot birdie putt on the tough opening hole and eagled the 12th before making his second bogey at the last.

“Obviously, annoyed to finish off with a bogey and not getting it up in two from there. But it happens, and whether it happens on hole seven or hole 18, at the end of the day, it doesn't matter,” Olesen said.

“I always feel like if I play my game that I can do well, especially around links courses.”

Li made four birdies in a flawless round. The world number 111 finished third in the 2017 Open at Birkdale after shooting a closing 63.

“I think I had 18 highlights today. I tried to avoid a bogey and did it, which is great,” Li said. “It's very tough, brutal.”

Fitzpatrick, the 2022 US Open champion, eagled the second hole and notched up three birdies.

“I just felt like I did everything well,” he said. “Drove it well, approach play was good, and chipped and putted well. It was just an all around good day.”

American Scheffler picked up five birdies and was happy with his game despite bogeys at the ninth and 11th holes as he seeks his first British Open title.

“Felt like I hit the ball nice off the tee, and really only had one swing I wasn't too happy with on maybe the second hole, so definitely a good bit of confidence for the next couple rounds,” Scheffler said.

England's Matthew Jordan joined the American on 68.

Former world number one Lee Westwood, 52, and Dane Nicolai Hojgaard also began well with two-under 69s.

Veteran American Phil Mickelson, the 2013 Open champion, rolled back the years with a 70, including a spectacular par-save when he holed out from a greenside bunker.

“That bunker shot that buried in the lip, and then to make it, it was obviously a lot of luck. It was crazy. I was just trying to save bogey, and I got lucky,” the 55-year-old said.

Reuters

