Olesen, Li, Fitzpatrick lead Open, McIlroy rallies after nervy start

World number 354 Jacob Skov Olesen of Denmark, China's Li Haotong and England's Matthew Fitzpatrick shot four-under-par 67s to share the British Open first-round lead in tough conditions at Royal Portrush on Thursday.

World number one Scottie Scheffler was one stroke adrift after a 68, and Rory McIlroy made a solid start to his bid for a second Claret Jug after recovering from a nervous bogey five at the first hole.

That was three shots better than he managed in the 2019 Open at Portrush, but not what his legion of fans had hoped for after the world number two became the sixth player to complete the Grand Slam by winning this year's Masters.

The Northern Irishman regained his composure to birdie the second and fifth holes and get to one under par.

After early sunshine on the Dunluce Links, heavy rain made life difficult for the players.