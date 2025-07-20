Pieter Coetzé stunned world swimming as he won the 100m backstroke crown at the World Student Games in Rhine-Ruhr, Germany, on Saturday night in a lightning 51.99s.
That time, which makes the 21-year-old South African the eighth fastest of all time, would have won the Olympic title in Paris last year.
Coetzé, who ended fifth in France in a 52.58 African record, won the Universiade race by more than half a second, with American William Modglin touching in 52.54.
The Pretoria-based South African, who hails from Rustenburg, broke his own continental mark in Friday’s semifinals when he went 52.18.
His performance suddenly places him as the top seed ahead of the world championships in Singapore, which kick off next Sunday.
With the retirement of his Tuks teammate, breaststroke superstar Tatjana Smith, last year, Coetzé’s display suggests he will stretch South Africa’s unbroken run of world championship silverware to 24 years in Singapore.
Coetzé is scheduled to compete in the 50m backstroke heats in Germany on Sunday morning.
Pieter Coetzé blitzes backstroke in Germany to move to No.1 in the world
Image: Shi Tang/Getty Images
