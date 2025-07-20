Unflappable Scheffler closes on Open glory, McIlroy still in mix

Scottie Scheffler kept a cool hand on the tiller to stay on course for his first Open title with a serene 67 on a spectacular day of shot-making in Saturday's third round at Royal Portrush.

Birdies and eagles rained down on a sun-kissed Royal Portrush links with home favourite Rory McIlroy, England's Tyrrell Hatton and defending champion Xander Schauffele all tucking into the scoring feast.

South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout dropped off the pace on the third day to be at four-under, 10 shots off Scheffler's -14.

Thunderous roars wafted across the County Antrim coast, the loudest for some McIlroy magic, but world number one Scheffler was laser-focused to move to 14 under par and a four-stroke lead heading to the final day.

Barring a sudden loss of form by the three-time major champion, the last round looks like being a scrap for the minor places, though Scheffler is not out of sight.