Sport

Wellens unleashed: Stage win underscores UAE’s Tour control

20 July 2025 - 18:22 By Julien Pretot
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
UAE Team Emirates XRG's Tim Wellens celebrates on the podium after winning stage 15 of the Tour de France from Muret to Carcassonne on Sunday.
UAE Team Emirates XRG's Tim Wellens celebrates on the podium after winning stage 15 of the Tour de France from Muret to Carcassonne on Sunday.
Image: Reuters/Sarah Meyssonnier

Tim Wellens overpowered his breakaway companions in brutal fashion to claim victory on Stage 15 of the Tour de France, offering yet another sign — if one was needed — of UAE Team Emirates-XRG's iron grip on the race.

The Belgian national champion, one of defending champion and overall leader Tadej Pogacar's domestiques, jumped away from a leading group of six some 43km from the finish and never looked back, beating compatriot Victor Campenaerts (Visma-Lease a Bike) by 1:28.

France's Julian Alaphillipe took third place, nine seconds further back.

Wellens' master, Pogacar, still leads Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard by 4:13 in the overall standings, edging 169.3km closer to a fourth Tour title after the hilly ride between Muret and Carcassonne.

German Florian Lipowitz sits in third place, 7:53 off the pace.

The top guns stayed quiet all day, Pogacar slowing down after Lipowitz and Vingegaard were caught up behind an early crash.

It was hectic stage with relentless attacks from riders looking for a rare occasion of a victory as flat and mountain stages are the exclusive domain of top sprinters and general classification contenders.

The group who would fight for the win took a definitive shape after more than 100km and Wellens was not only the stronger rider, he was also the smartest.

Having done very little in the breakaway — one of the perks of riding for the yellow jersey holder — Wellens attacked on a slightly uphill section, catching everyone off guard.

The 34-year-old crushed the pedal and the chasing group quickly disappeared in the background as he sped to his maiden Tour de France win to complete his grands tours stage victory collection after prevailing in the Grio d'Italia in 2016 and 2018 and in the Vuelta a Espana in 2020.

Monday is a rest day on the Tour de France, in Montpellier. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Arensman gives Ineos something to cheer about as doping cloud hangs

Thymen Arensman gave Ineos-Grenadiers something to cheer about, despite a doping cloud hanging over the team, as he won the 14th stage of the Tour de ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Pogacar crashes as anti-Israel protester disrupts Tour stage finale

‘I’m quite OK, a bit beaten up, but we’ve been through worse days,’ yellow jersey-holder says
Sport
3 days ago

Healy gives Ireland rare yellow jersey as Yates wins Tour 10th stage

Giro d’Italia champion Yates emerged from the day’s breakaway to secure his third career Tour stage win
Sport
6 days ago

Merlier edges Milan to win stage 9 of Tour, Pogacar retains yellow

Belgian stayed glued to Milan's wheel before unleashing his kick metres from the finish
Sport
1 week ago

Healy solos to win Tour stage 6, Van der Poel retakes yellow by one second

Healy attacked from an eight-man breakaway, which included Van der Poel, with over 40km remaining.
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Ngcobo promises 'improved' Chiefs after preseason in Netherlands Soccer
  2. Junior Boks end 13-year wait for World Rugby U20 Championship title Rugby
  3. Dlamini helps Banyana beat Senegal on penalties to book semifinal spot against ... Soccer
  4. Springboks down Georgia during thrilling encounter in Mbombela Rugby
  5. Lacklustre Lerena loses to Lawrence Okolie by unanimous decision Sport

Latest Videos

God's Work Official Trailer
Burning Trailer #1 (2018) | Movieclips Indie