Sport

Blast from the past: Heyns glides to gold at Atlanta Olympics

Today in SA sport history: July 21

21 July 2025 - 04:25
David Isaacson Sports reporter

 ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘We always knew Andile could save one or two’: Ellis after Banyana’s shoot-out ... Soccer
  2. Junior Boks end 13-year wait for World Rugby U20 Championship title Rugby
  3. Dlamini helps Banyana beat Senegal on penalties to book semifinal spot against ... Soccer
  4. Lacklustre Lerena loses to Lawrence Okolie by unanimous decision Sport
  5. Pieter Coetzé blitzes backstroke in Germany to move to No.1 in the world Sport

Latest Videos

God's Work Official Trailer
Burning Trailer #1 (2018) | Movieclips Indie