Sport

The point is, Scottie, you are simply the best

Scheffler is setting benchmark, says DeChambeau; it's been a great week, says world number one

21 July 2025 - 09:21 By Ed Osmond
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Scottie Scheffler celebrates with the Claret Jug after winning the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Portrush, Northern Ireland on Sunday.
Scottie Scheffler celebrates with the Claret Jug after winning the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Portrush, Northern Ireland on Sunday.
Image: Reuters-Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Scottie Scheffler created waves before the British Open when he questioned the meaning of his success in a press conference, repeatedly asking what was the point of his relentless pursuit of golfing glory.

After cruising to a four-shot victory at Royal Portrush on Sunday, the world number one American pumped his fists in celebration.

“Thanks to the fans for all the support,” Scheffler said after lifting the Claret Jug.

“I know I wasn’t the fan favourite today so I appreciate you guys coming out to support. Overall, it’s been a great week, the fan support was tremendous. It was a really fun week to be able to play in front of such a great crowd.”

Scheffler's son Bennett fell over as he tried to run to his dad on the green before the British Open champion scooped him up and held him alongside the trophy.

“Thanks to my wife and son — I love you very much and can’t wait to get home and celebrate,” Scheffler said.

“To my parents and the rest of the team, I can’t thank you guys enough. I've got the best support team. Everyone does such a great job of working together.”

There was a strong sense of inevitability about Scheffler winning his fourth major title and second of the year.

Three early birdies sent him seven shots clear and even when he double-bogeyed the eighth hole, failing to escape from a bunker at the first attempt, there was no panic.

Scheffler birdied the ninth with a five-foot putt, reverted to his risk-free strategy and picked up another shot at the 12th with a nerveless eight-footer.

Six pars followed and he finished the week with only three bogeys alongside his late double.

Watching him celebrate his victory, it was hard not to think about his pre-tournament comments.

“This is not a fulfilling life,” he said. “It’s fulfilling from the sense of accomplishment but it’s not fulfilling from a sense of the deepest places of your heart,” the 29-year-old said.

Scheffler has dominated golf since 2022.

He won the Masters in 2022 and 2024, and the Olympic gold medal last year as whispers in golf have likened his dominance to that of 15-times major champion Tiger Woods in his prime.

His rivals are in no doubt about his quality.

“I played with him the first two days, and honestly I thought he was going to birdie every hole,” 2019 Portrush Open champion Shane Lowry said. “It was incredible to watch.”

American Bryson DeChambeau, the twice US Open champion who finished tied 10th at Portrush, played against Scheffler many times during their youth.

“I knew at college he was going to be a good player, but not this good. He's setting a benchmark we all want to get to,” DeChambeau said.

“Scottie's in a league of his own right now. He's incredible. He really is.

“I don't think we thought the golfing world would see someone as dominant as Tiger come through so soon, and here's Scottie sort of taking that throne.”

Reuters

READ MORE:

Supreme Scheffler a class apart as he romps to first Open title

World number one secures fourth major title, English and Gotterup complete all American top three
Sport
18 hours ago

Unflappable Scheffler closes on Open glory, McIlroy still in mix

South Africa’s Bezuidenhout drops off the pace on the third day to be at four-under
Sport
1 day ago

Scottie Scheffler holds lead at midway point of the Open

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler made sure to take full advantage of Friday's conditions when it was feasible during the second round of the Open ...
Sport
2 days ago

Bezuidenhout, English, Fitzpatrick, Li, Olesen in 5-way tie for lead at Open Championship

Harris English and England's Matt Fitzpatrick joined Denmark's Jacob Skov Olesen, China's Haotong Li and South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout with ...
Sport
3 days ago

Olesen, Li, Fitzpatrick lead Open, McIlroy rallies after nervy start

Scheffler one shot back in second as wind and rain make conditions hard at Royal Portrush
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. ‘We always knew Andile could save one or two’: Ellis after Banyana’s shoot-out ... Soccer
  2. Junior Boks end 13-year wait for World Rugby U20 Championship title Rugby
  3. Lacklustre Lerena loses to Lawrence Okolie by unanimous decision Sport
  4. Dlamini helps Banyana beat Senegal on penalties to book semifinal spot against ... Soccer
  5. Pieter Coetzé blitzes backstroke in Germany to move to No 1 in the world Sport

Latest Videos

Projects bringing water to drought-ridden land could end with USAID's ...
Broken Promises: How U.S. Aid Cuts Left Global Water Projects in Ruins