The point is, Scottie, you are simply the best

Scottie Scheffler created waves before the British Open when he questioned the meaning of his success in a press conference, repeatedly asking what was the point of his relentless pursuit of golfing glory.

After cruising to a four-shot victory at Royal Portrush on Sunday, the world number one American pumped his fists in celebration.

“Thanks to the fans for all the support,” Scheffler said after lifting the Claret Jug.

“I know I wasn’t the fan favourite today so I appreciate you guys coming out to support. Overall, it’s been a great week, the fan support was tremendous. It was a really fun week to be able to play in front of such a great crowd.”

Scheffler's son Bennett fell over as he tried to run to his dad on the green before the British Open champion scooped him up and held him alongside the trophy.

“Thanks to my wife and son — I love you very much and can’t wait to get home and celebrate,” Scheffler said.