Paret-Peintre paints masterpiece on Ventoux as Pogacar stays in control

Valentin Paret-Peintre kept his cool in a furnace of pressure and heat, delivering a thunderous victory atop the legendary Mont Ventoux to give France its first win in this year's Tour de France during a breathtaking Stage 16 on Tuesday.

The Soudal-Quick Step rider edged out Ireland’s Ben Healy in a heart-pounding sprint finale on the Giant of Provence, while Tadej Pogacar remained unshakeable in yellow, fending off Jonas Vingegaard on the brutal 21.5km ascent averaging 7.5%.

Defending champion Pogacar clawed two more seconds from his Danish rival in a final surge to extend his overall lead to 4:15.

Germany’s Florian Lipowitz held firm in third at 9:03, pulling further ahead of fourth-placed Briton Oscar Onley, who lags another 2:01 behind.

But the day belonged to Paret-Peintre, whose lack of belief turned into defiance and then glory.