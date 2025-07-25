Sport

Drowning rates in SA go up while global figures drop, says Lifesaving SA

25 July 2025 - 13:00 By SPORT STAFF
A four-year-old drowned last month while playing with friends in this pool of water caused by a leak on a municipal water line in the Khayamnandi area in Despatch.
Image: Werner Hills

Drownings in South Africa are increasing, bucking the global trend where the rates are dropping, Lifesaving South Africa (LSA) warned in a statement to mark World Drowning Prevention Day on Friday.

“While global drowning deaths have dropped by 38% over the past two decades, South Africa’s rates are rising,” the federation said, adding the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimated at least 2,700 drowning deaths a year, with children under five at the greatest risk.

Africa has seen a 3% decline, while South Africa has struggled to deal with the threat. WHO statistics showed at least 1,600 drowning deaths a year in the country, but these figures did not include deaths from flooding disasters, LSA said. 

“In South Africa the crisis is worsened by climate change and flooding disasters, such as those in the Eastern Cape in June, and preventable risks such as unsafe farm dams and canals, inadequate water and sanitation infrastructure and traditional baptism ceremonies at rivers and along coastline.”

Lythe Pillay claims 400m gold; fourth medal for birthday heroine Olivia Nel

Lythe Pillay stormed to the 400m gold at the World Student Games in Germany on Wednesday as birthday girl Olivia Nel claimed her fourth medal in the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Every sector including government and communities needed to act, the organisation said.

“LSA’s volunteer and professional lifeguards achieved zero drownings at patrolled beaches during the 2024/2025 festive season, proving that targeted interventions work.

“Yet challenges persist — non-operational public swimming pools, limited water safety education and insufficient to non-existent legislation.”

LSA said government departments of health, education, agriculture, social development and co-operative governance must embed drowning prevention in policies.

“Teaching children to swim and ensuring safe early childhood centres are cost-effective ways to save lives.

“Repairing public swimming pools and improving water safety infrastructure is critical,” said LSA, which was also affected by severe funding cuts by the department of sport, arts and culture.

READ MORE:

Women's Month | Please teach children to swim, urges police diver

In the past year, Lt-Col Anzari Fourie and her team have responded to at least 80 drowning incidents
News
3 years ago

Using your 67 minutes to manage child eco-anxiety

The Do More Foundation focuses on transforming early childhood development to become climate resilient
News
1 week ago

‘She never swam in the ocean but drowned in it,’ says mother of seven-year-old KZN girl

Tragic drowning of young girl emphasises the need for awareness and preventive measures for beachgoers
News
2 years ago

Q&A with MEC Zolile Williams

Flash floods have wreaked havoc and cost almost 100 lives in the Eastern Cape. Chris Barron asked co-operative governance & traditional affairs MEC ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Just a nipper but 11-year-old boy saves man from drowning

Trained professionals say many lives lost to rip current could be prevented with proper awareness and knowledge of the ocean
News
5 months ago

EDITORIAL | Education department should seriously review school excursion policies

In the latest incident two teenage learners drowned while attending a discipline camp near Centurion and the education department is seeking answers
Opinion & Analysis
1 year ago
