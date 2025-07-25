Drownings in South Africa are increasing, bucking the global trend where the rates are dropping, Lifesaving South Africa (LSA) warned in a statement to mark World Drowning Prevention Day on Friday.
“While global drowning deaths have dropped by 38% over the past two decades, South Africa’s rates are rising,” the federation said, adding the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimated at least 2,700 drowning deaths a year, with children under five at the greatest risk.
Africa has seen a 3% decline, while South Africa has struggled to deal with the threat. WHO statistics showed at least 1,600 drowning deaths a year in the country, but these figures did not include deaths from flooding disasters, LSA said.
“In South Africa the crisis is worsened by climate change and flooding disasters, such as those in the Eastern Cape in June, and preventable risks such as unsafe farm dams and canals, inadequate water and sanitation infrastructure and traditional baptism ceremonies at rivers and along coastline.”
Drowning rates in SA go up while global figures drop, says Lifesaving SA
Image: Werner Hills
Lythe Pillay claims 400m gold; fourth medal for birthday heroine Olivia Nel
Every sector including government and communities needed to act, the organisation said.
“LSA’s volunteer and professional lifeguards achieved zero drownings at patrolled beaches during the 2024/2025 festive season, proving that targeted interventions work.
“Yet challenges persist — non-operational public swimming pools, limited water safety education and insufficient to non-existent legislation.”
LSA said government departments of health, education, agriculture, social development and co-operative governance must embed drowning prevention in policies.
“Teaching children to swim and ensuring safe early childhood centres are cost-effective ways to save lives.
“Repairing public swimming pools and improving water safety infrastructure is critical,” said LSA, which was also affected by severe funding cuts by the department of sport, arts and culture.
