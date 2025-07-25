Sport

POLL | Do you believe Banyana Banyana will win third place against Ghana in Friday's Wafcon clash?

25 July 2025 - 11:05 By TimesLIVE
Banyana Banyana have a chance to secure third place at Wafcon.
Image: ABINAAR MALAO

Banyana Banyana are determined to finish their Wafcon campaign on a high note when they face Ghana in the third-place playoff on Friday night and they’ll be playing with added motivation.

Coach Desiree Ellis said the defending champions, who lost their semifinal 2-1 to Nigeria on Tuesday, want to honour injured teammate Gabriela Salgado who suffered a broken leg in the clash.

“We want to dedicate this match to Gabi. The team want to go home with something,” said Ellis.

South Africa beat Ghana 2-0 in the group stage of the tournament, with goals from Linda Motlhalo and Jermaine Seoposenwe.

But Ghana will be looking for revenge after their narrow semifinal penalty shoot-out loss to hosts Morocco.

Friday's match kicks off at 9pm at Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca.

