Banyana Banyana are determined to finish their Wafcon campaign on a high note when they face Ghana in the third-place playoff on Friday night and they’ll be playing with added motivation.
Coach Desiree Ellis said the defending champions, who lost their semifinal 2-1 to Nigeria on Tuesday, want to honour injured teammate Gabriela Salgado who suffered a broken leg in the clash.
“We want to dedicate this match to Gabi. The team want to go home with something,” said Ellis.
South Africa beat Ghana 2-0 in the group stage of the tournament, with goals from Linda Motlhalo and Jermaine Seoposenwe.
But Ghana will be looking for revenge after their narrow semifinal penalty shoot-out loss to hosts Morocco.
Friday's match kicks off at 9pm at Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca.
POLL | Do you believe Banyana Banyana will win third place against Ghana in Friday's Wafcon clash?
Image: ABINAAR MALAO
Banyana Banyana are determined to finish their Wafcon campaign on a high note when they face Ghana in the third-place playoff on Friday night and they’ll be playing with added motivation.
Coach Desiree Ellis said the defending champions, who lost their semifinal 2-1 to Nigeria on Tuesday, want to honour injured teammate Gabriela Salgado who suffered a broken leg in the clash.
“We want to dedicate this match to Gabi. The team want to go home with something,” said Ellis.
South Africa beat Ghana 2-0 in the group stage of the tournament, with goals from Linda Motlhalo and Jermaine Seoposenwe.
But Ghana will be looking for revenge after their narrow semifinal penalty shoot-out loss to hosts Morocco.
Friday's match kicks off at 9pm at Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca.
READ MORE
‘I owe football everything’, says retiring Banyana stalwart Jermaine Seoposenwe
‘We’ll do this for Gabi,’ says Ellis as Banyana fight for bronze at Wafcon
Ellis believes nasty injury to Salgado distracted Banyana before Nigeria’s last-gasp winner
Banyana’s Salgado has ‘successful operation’, Ramaphosa sends well wishes
Nigeria produce last-gasp winner as gallant Banyana exit Wafcon
Beauty hard to find in Banyana’s beastly Wafcon crash
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos