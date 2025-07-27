Sport

Female Protea mind sports team storms into finals against Madagascar

Mind Sports South Africa commends women's team for superior strategy at Mobile Legends Bang Bang tournament

27 July 2025 - 16:16 By TIMESLIVE
Female Protea mind sports team captain Rowell Pillay of KwaZulu-Natal, who goes by the nick Ketsuka, led her team to victory in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Esports tournament semifinals.
Image: Supplied

The female Protea mind sports team has made it to the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Esports finals and will now be gunning for the title. 

On Friday night the five-member team, captained by Rowell Pillay of KwaZulu-Natal, who goes by the nick Ketsuka, took on Namibia in a clash that has them going forward to play against Madagascar. 

“Not only did the female Protea team whitewash the Namibian team, but they did not take a single loss. The victory was achieved through flawless strategy that saw them avoiding casualties altogether,” said Colin Webster, president of Mind Sports South Africa. 

“The team worked together as a single unit where every player more than competently fulfilled their duty and supported each other to the utmost of their ability.” The five who make up the team, all Mavericks Club members, are Pillay, Neisha Ann Khan of the Western Cape, Nick Rose and Ranya Sujee (Aewynne), Rashmika Nanakan (DimpledDruid) and Shanel Arunachellam (Isla) of Gauteng. 

The match can be viewed here

TimesLIVE

Nintendo Switch 2 smashes record as company’s fastest-selling console

The more powerful second-generation version is sold with titles including "Mario Kart World".
1 month ago

Cisco shows quantum networking chip, opens new lab 

Cisco Systems on Tuesday showed a prototype chip for networking quantum computers together and said it is opening a new lab in Santa Monica, ...
2 months ago

WATCH | Titanic experience takes visitors from shipyard to disaster

More than a century after the vessel sunk, a Spanish company has turned the Titanic into an immersive experience — allowing visitors to experience ...
3 days ago
