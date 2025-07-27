Sport

Pogacar claims fourth Tour title, Van Aert wins brutal final stage

27 July 2025 - 20:10 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
UAE Team Emirates XRG's Tadej Pogacar celebrates as he crosses the finish line while wearing the yellow jersey after stage 21 to win the Tour de France.
UAE Team Emirates XRG's Tadej Pogacar celebrates as he crosses the finish line while wearing the yellow jersey after stage 21 to win the Tour de France.
Image: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Tadej Pogacar claimed his fourth Tour de France title on Sunday, cementing his status as the most dominant rider of his generation and joining Britain's Chris Froome on the all-time winners' list.

The 26-year-old Slovenian, who previously triumphed in 2020, 2021 and 2024, delivered a near-flawless performance over three weeks, excelling in every department, even coming close to prevailing on a spectacular final stage on the Champs Elysees after an epic duel with Belgian Wout van Aert.

Pogacar attacked relentlessly in the ascents of the Butte Montmartre but eventually suffered a brutal counterpunch from Van Aert, who went solo to win the 21st stage.

The competitive element was largely neutralised on Sunday after organisers decided to freeze the times with about 50km left in the stage due to hazardous road conditions in driving rain.

It did not prevent Pogacar from going for it, but Van Aert proved to be the best on the day, beating Italian Davide Ballerini and third-placed Matej Mohoric. Pogacar took fourth place.

The world champion effectively sealed his victory in the Pyrenees, with a brutal attack on the climb to Hautacam and a commanding victory in the uphill individual time trial, leaving chief rival Jonas Vingegaard more than four minutes behind before controlling the race.

German Florian Lipowitz finished third on his Tour debut and won the white jersey for the best U-25 rider.

“This was one of the hardest Tours I’ve ever been in,” Pogacar said.

On Sunday, celebrations turned tense when the final stage featured three climbs up Montmartre. Times had been neutralised some 50km from the finish due to slippery roads, but a fierce fight for the stage win still unfolded.

With his latest triumph, Pogacar equals Froome (2013, 2015—17) and now only trails cycling greats Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault, Jacques Anquetil and Miguel Indurain, who share the record with five titles.

Pogacar also secured the polka dot jersey for the mountains classification, underlining his all-round dominance, while Italy's Jonathan Milan clinched the green jersey for the points competition.

For Ineos Grenadiers, the once all-conquering team that ruled the 2010s with victories by Bradley Wiggins, Froome and Geraint Thomas, there was little to celebrate beyond two stage wins by Thymen Arensman.

Thomas, a former champion, rode his last Tour in virtual anonymity, as the British outfit continues to face questions amid doping allegations reported in recent weeks.

As tradition dictates, riders entered Paris in a celebratory mood, but the finale proved anything but routine with the Montmartre climbs spicing up the closing laps.

READ MORE:

Paret-Peintre paints masterpiece on Ventoux as Pogacar stays in control

Ireland’s Healy second in dramatic Stage 16, Pogacar stays in yellow, extends Tour lead
Sport
5 days ago

Arensman gives Ineos something to cheer about as doping cloud hangs

Thymen Arensman gave Ineos-Grenadiers something to cheer about, despite a doping cloud hanging over the team, as he won the 14th stage of the Tour de ...
Sport
1 week ago

Evenepoel wins Tour time trial, Pogacar takes yellow jersey

‘I didn’t really feel like I could go any faster, so I think in general I’m happy with this result’
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. ‘I owe football everything’, says retiring Banyana stalwart Jermaine Seoposenwe Soccer
  2. Blast from the past: Boks blow All Blacks away in Bloem Sport
  3. Ribeiro joins Sundowns teammates but Mashego, Johannes and Maema frozen out Soccer
  4. Bayanda Walaza claims Universiade sprint double, last-gasp gold for Smith Sport
  5. Untidy handover costs Bayanda Walaza golden treble in student games finale Sport

Latest Videos

The Fantastic Four: First Steps | Final Trailer | Only in Theaters July 25
How Ed Sullivan Fought Racism on TV | Sunday Best Documentary | Netflix