The US team is still recovering after suffering an outbreak of acute gastroenteritis ahead of the swimming world championships in Singapore that began on Sunday, a spokesperson told Reuters.
The US team contracted the illness during their pre-meet training camp in Thailand, according to media reports.
On Sunday, Olympic champion Torri Huske did not participate in the women's 100m butterfly, while 18-year-old Claire Weinstein did not compete in the 400m freestyle.
American great Katie Ledecky did not appear to be affected and qualified fastest for the 400m freestyle final with a time of 4:01.04.
US team battling gastroenteritis at world championships
Image: Backpagepix/EPA/MAST IRHAM
