US team battling gastroenteritis at world championships

27 July 2025 - 09:34 By Reuters
Torri Huske of USA smiles after the Women 100m Freestyle final of the Swimming competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Paris La Defense Arena in Paris, France, 31 July 2024.
Image: Backpagepix/EPA/MAST IRHAM

The US team is still recovering after suffering an outbreak of acute gastroenteritis ahead of the swimming world championships in Singapore that began on Sunday, a spokesperson told Reuters.

The US team contracted the illness during their pre-meet training camp in Thailand, according to media reports.

On Sunday, Olympic champion Torri Huske did not participate in the women's 100m butterfly, while 18-year-old Claire Weinstein did not compete in the 400m freestyle.

American great Katie Ledecky did not appear to be affected and qualified fastest for the 400m freestyle final with a time of 4:01.04.

