Sport

Pieter Coetzé takes gold as he torpedoes world's best backstrokers

29 July 2025 - 14:06
David Isaacson Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Pieter Coetzé celebrates winning the men's 100m backstroke at the world championships in Singapore on Tuesday.
Pieter Coetzé celebrates winning the men's 100m backstroke at the world championships in Singapore on Tuesday.
Image: REUTERS/Edgar Su

Pieter Coetzé torpedoed the world’s best backstrokers as he raced to gold in the 100m event at the world championships in Singapore on Tuesday, claiming South Africa’s first medal of the gala. 

The race featured the Olympic 100m and 200m backstroke champions and while it was neck-and-neck for 75m, when Coetzé put the hammer down his rivals were unable to respond.

The 21-year-old touched in 51.85sec — equalling the world’s third-fastest time achieved in this event — with Italian Thomas Ceccon, the owner of the 51.60 world record and gold medallist from the 2024 Paris Games, second in 51.90 and Frenchman Yohann Ndoye-Brouard third in 51.92.

Hungarian Hubert Kos, the Olympic 200m backstroke champion, was fourth in 52.20.

Just more than a week ago Coetzé became the first swimmer in two years to dip under 52 seconds in the 100m backstroke when he won the World Student Games gold in 51.99.

Pieter Coetzé earns podium seeding after tight 100m backstroke semifinals

Pieter Coetzé bagged the third seeding position in Tuesday’s 100m backstroke final at the world championships in Singapore after a pair of ...
Sport
1 day ago

And on Tuesday he went even quicker, dragging two more men with him below the mark.

Coetzé’s potential has been obvious since he made the senior national team for the Tokyo Olympics as a 16-year-old.

He was always strong on top of the water, but his underwater work and turns needed work.

When he came off the wall almost simultaneously with the front-runners it was obvious Coetzé was going to make the podium.

“I always thought it would happen eventually, it was just a matter of [when], but it feels amazing. I can’t say it was expected, it was a gamble doing World University Games before this but so far it’s working pretty well,” said Coetzé, who swims again in the 200m backstroke heats on Thursday morning. 

Cometh the hour, cometh Pieter Coetzé, high-flying backstroke star

As South African swimming faces one of its darkest hours, Pieter Coetzé looks set to answer its call.
Sport
2 days ago

Earlier in the evening, Chris Smith delivered another personal best as he finished second in his 50m breaststroke in 26.77, advancing to Wednesday’s final seeded joint fifth overall.

Smith got off to a slow start, but his powerful work on top of the water saw him making huge inroads into the field to touch six-hundredths of a second behind Dutchman Koen de Groot.

China’s Haiyang Qin, the 100m breaststroke champion, won the second semifinal in 26.52.

But it was a great day for Smith, becoming the second-fastest South African in this event after former world record-holder and two-time world champion Cameron van der Burgh (26.54).

Aimee Canny ended sixth in her 200m freestyle semifinal in 1min 57.72sec, slightly slower than her time in the heats and missing out on a spot in Wednesday’s final.

READ MORE:

Chris Smith, Aimee Canny advance to world championship semifinals

Chris Smith and Aimee Canny advanced to the semifinals at the world championships in Singapore on Tuesday to ensure countryman Pieter Coetzé has  ...
Sport
9 hours ago

World No 1 Pieter Coetzé cruises into 100m backstroke semifinals

Pieter Coetzé cruised through the 100m backstroke heats at the world championships in Singapore on Monday morning, but he’ll be looking to step it up ...
Sport
1 day ago

Disappointment for SA swimmers on opening day of Singapore world champs

The South African duo of Rebecca Meder and Erin Gallagher both made it through to the semifinals of their respective events on the opening day of the ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Untidy handover costs Bayanda Walaza golden treble in student games finale Sport
  2. Cape Town City, Gallants case could throw PSL season into chaos Soccer
  3. World No 1 Pieter Coetzé cruises into 100m backstroke semifinals Sport
  4. Incredible India batting effort earns tourists draw in fourth Test against ... Cricket
  5. England fans upset as Agyemang omitted from royal family photo Soccer

Latest Videos

Cameroonian opposition leader Maurice Kamto appeals election disqualification
US halts visa processing at embassy in Niamey, Niger