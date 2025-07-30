Sport

Chris Smith shows his potential as he ends sixth in 50m breaststroke final

30 July 2025 - 14:38
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Italy's Simone Cerasuolo celebrates winning the 50m breaststroke gold.
Image: REUTERS/Edgar Su

Chris Smith did everything asked of him as he finished sixth in a personal best time in the 50m breaststroke final at the world championships in Singapore on Wednesday night.

At 19 he was the youngest in the field, but Smith touched in 26.75sec — one-100th of a second behind fifth-placed German Melvin Imoudu and two-100ths behind Russian Ivan Kozhakin.

The Centurion-based Smith would have needed to go 26.67 to share bronze with 100m breaststroke champion Haiyang Qin of China.

To put that into perspective, Qin’s time equalled the sixth-fastest effort by South Africa’s former two-time world champion and multiple record-holder Cameron van der Burgh.

Then factor in how much room for improvement there is in Smith’s underwater work after the dive and it’s clear he has huge potential and should be given full support in the build-up to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

There are comforting similarities to freshly-minted 100m backstroke world champion Pieter Coetzé, who also had to work on his underwater technique and possesses great natural speed on top of the water.

“I’m super happy with how it went,” said Smith, who intends heading to the US to study at the beginning of 2026.

“I think I can go a bit faster but I have to work on it.

“I want to keep focused on my dive and my pull-out. I think those are the two main things where I lag behind a bit, but next time, I want to see if I can get on the podium,” added the swimmer who ended eighth in this event at the short-course world championships in Budapest at the end of last year.

Italian Simone Cerasuolo won gold in 26.54 and 29-year-old Russian Kirill Prigoda took silver in 26.62.

Coetzé will be back in action in the 200m backstroke on Thursday morning, with Erin Gallagher (100m freestyle), Kaylene Corbett (200m breaststroke) and the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay team. 

