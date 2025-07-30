“Last year, we launched in July, so there is not much of a delay if we are launching in August. Some trustees were expelled from the athletics administration," they said.
Soweto Marathon on track despite money spat
Organisers adamant People’s Race is going ahead despite delay of official launch
Image: Antonio Muchave
Organisers of the Soweto Marathon have assured the public this year's race will definitely take place, after fears it would not continue amid infighting over finances.
The event was supposed to launch this month, but internal divisions within the Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) board have apparently delayed that, triggering fears the “People's Race” could be scuppered.
In February, the Soweto Marathon Trust (SMT) and all structures linked to it were dissolved after a forensic probe. In 2023, the SMT trustees were accused of dipping into the funds without approval, leading to the trust’s bank account being frozen and four trustees suspended. Three of them were subsequently expelled by Athletics SA (ASA).
A member of one of the Soweto athletics clubs involved in the race organising committee who asked to remain anonymous, told Sowetan the launch for this year's edition will take place in the middle of next month.
He said the delay for launching the race was because they were still finalising a non-profit organisation where the sponsors will be able to put in the funds to run the race.
CGA dissolves embattled Soweto Marathon Trust and associated bodies
