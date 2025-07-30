Water calls Ledecky to 1,500 gold, backstroke queen McKeown reigns supreme

Katie Ledecky claimed a sixth 1,500m freestyle title and a record-extending 22nd world championships gold medal in Singapore on Tuesday as Romanian rocket David Popovici added the men's 200 crown to his Paris Olympic triumph.

There was also gold for Australia's backstroke queen Kaylee McKeown, who foiled American rival Regan Smith once again to claim the 100 title in a thriller, while South Africa's Pieter Coetze clinched the men's race.

Unbeaten in the 1,500 since the age of 13, world record holder Ledecky came home ahead of Italian Simona Quadarella with Australian Lani Pallister winning bronze at the World Aquatics Championships Arena.

The American great was under world record pace (15:20.48) for all but a few laps before fading in the last lengths to finish at 15:26.44, more than five seconds ahead of Quadarella.

Wrapped in an American flag, Ledecky beamed as she exited the pool, having clinched a 28th world championships medal, moving past Ryan Lochte in the all-time list.

Only Michael Phelps, with 33, has more.