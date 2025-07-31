Sport

Marchand smashes 200 individual medley world record at world champs

31 July 2025 - 08:50 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
France's Leon Marchand in action during the men's 200m medley semifinals at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore on Wednesday.
France's Leon Marchand in action during the men's 200m medley semifinals at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore on Wednesday.
Image: Reuters/Claudia Greco

Olympic champion Leon Marchand said his decision to opt for a reduced schedule at the world championships in Singapore had paid off handsomely after the Frenchman smashed the 200m individual medley world record on Wednesday.

Marchand won four individual gold medals at the Paris Olympics in 2024 but his efforts at his home Games left him exhausted and needing time to rest.

He returned to action in Florida in May and arrived in Singapore with only the 200 and 400 medleys on his programme for individual events.

The 23-year-old has slipped back into competition mode with ease and produced a stunning 1:52.69 in his 200 medley semifinal to shave nearly one-and-a-half seconds off Ryan Lochte's mark (1:54.00) set at the world championships in Shanghai in 2011.

The Toulouse native shook his fist and punched the water in celebration, and later said the decision to come in with a lighter workload had been vindicated.

“It was probably the right decision,” Marchand said.

“I'm grateful for my coaches, all the staff behind me. It's been a pretty hard season for me, but I’m so happy to be here.”

Marchand, who also holds the 400 IM world record, said he needed a moment to process his achievement on Wednesday before finally finding the words to describe his feelings.

“It's just an explosion of joy,” he added.

“I feel all the choices I made this year were the right ones and I want to thank everyone who's been supporting me. Since the Games, I've had this goal in mind. I didn't expect things to come together again so quickly.

“Right now, I'm trying to get some good sleep — which isn't easy — but tomorrow's the final, and it's going to be great.”

Reuters

READ MORE:

Pieter Coetzé scrapes into 200m semis, Kaylene Corbett cruises

Newly crowned world 100m backstroke champion Pieter Coetzé scraped into Thursday evening’s 200m backstroke semifinals by the narrowest of margins to ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Chris Smith shows his potential as he ends sixth in 50m breaststroke final

Chris Smith did everything asked of him as he finished sixth in a personal best time in the 50m breaststroke final at the world championships in ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Pieter Coetzé takes gold as he torpedoes world's best backstrokers

Pieter Coetzé has won South Africa’s first medal of the world swimming championships in Singapore, scooping gold in the men’s 100m backstroke on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Water calls Ledecky to 1,500 gold, backstroke queen McKeown reigns supreme

At 28 and with the LA Games on the horizon, Ledecky said she had no desire to take a breather
Sport
1 day ago

Matthew Sates’ lingering slump extends to 200m individual medley at world champs

Matthew Sates extended his stay in swimming’s purgatory at the world championships in Singapore as he failed to win a spot in the 200m individual ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chris Smith, Aimee Canny advance to world championship semifinals

Chris Smith and Aimee Canny advanced to the semifinals at the world championships in Singapore on Tuesday to ensure countryman Pieter Coetzé has  ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Sundowns’ Ribeiro wins big at PSL Awards Soccer
  2. Orlando Pirates name captain and two vices for 2025-26 season Soccer
  3. Cape Town City, Gallants case could throw PSL season into chaos Soccer
  4. Soweto Marathon on track despite money spat Sport
  5. Sascoc, federations form task team over McKenzie’s big funding cuts Sport

Latest Videos

Violent Protests Erupt in Angola Over Fuel Price Hike | Vantage with Palki ...
UK flights disrupted after air traffic control ‘technical issue’