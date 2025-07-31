Sport

World Athletics mandates gene test for female category eligibility

31 July 2025 - 10:15 By Rohith Nair
The test for the SRY gene, which helps in determining biological sex, can be conducted via a cheek swab or blood test. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Athletes will be eligible to compete in the female category for world ranking competitions such as the World Championships only if they clear a one-time gene test in a bid to protect the integrity of women's sport, World Athletics said on Wednesday.

The once-in-a-lifetime test for the SRY gene, which helps in determining biological sex, can be conducted via a cheek swab or blood test.

The testing protocol will be overseen by member federations and the new regulations come into effect on September 1, ahead of the September 13-21 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

“It is really important in a sport that is permanently trying to attract more women that they enter a sport believing there is no biological glass ceiling,” World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said.

“The test to confirm biological sex is a very important step in ensuring this is the case. We are saying, at elite level, for you to compete in the female category, you have to be biologically female.

“It was always very clear to me and the World Athletics Council that gender cannot trump biology. We particularly want to thank our member federations for their support and commitment in the implementation of these new regulations.”

Caster Semenya wins appeal against Swiss Federal Tribunal ruling

Athlete appealing against regulations that female athletes with differences in sexual development must medically reduce their testosterone levels
3 weeks ago

Athletics has spent years debating eligibility criteria to compete in women's events, amid questions over biological advantages for transgender athletes and those with differences of sex development (DSD).

World Athletics bans transgender women who have gone through male puberty from competing in women's events, while it requires female DSD athletes whose bodies produce high testosterone levels to lower them to be eligible.

Earlier this year, a working group found that those rules were not tight enough, with a pre-clearance test for the SRY gene being one of several recommendations the group made for revised rules.

The SRY gene reveals the presence of the Y chromosome, which is an indicator of biological sex.

The test was also approved by World Boxing in May when they introduced mandatory sex testing for all boxers.

Earlier this month, the European Court upheld a 2023 ruling that double 800 metres Olympic champion Caster Semenya's appeal to a Swiss Federal Tribunal against regulations that barred her from competing had not been properly heard. 

Semenya was appealing against World Athletics regulations that female athletes with DSDs medically reduce their testosterone levels. 

Reuters

Finish line beckons in Semenya’s human rights fight

The appeal branch of the European Court of Human Rights rules on the issue of intersex people in sport this week.
3 weeks ago

‘Transition is beautiful’: far from the end of the road for Caster Semenya

‘I am in a happy space and I am running a development programme that has taught me how to love myself and help others’
3 months ago

No standing still as innovation and change beckon for sport in 2025

Sundowns at the expanded Club World Cup, Tiger Woods’s Tomorrow’s Golf League and Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track to look forward to
6 months ago

IOC saddened by 'aggression' against boxers over gender row

The International Olympic Committee has defended its decision to allow two female boxers to compete at the Paris Olympics despite a gender row.
11 months ago

Swing back to tighter measures for trans athletes

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard's appearance at the 2020 Tokyo Games as the first openly transgender woman to compete at the Olympics ...
1 year ago

World Aquatics to debut 'open' category in Berlin for transgender swimmers

The open category will feature in 50-metre and 100m races across all strokes, with the competition running from October 6-8.
1 year ago
