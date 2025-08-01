Sport

Erin Gallagher reaches second semifinal of world championships

01 August 2025 - 07:04 By SPORT STAFF
Erin Gallagher and her competitors dive in for the start of their 50m butterfly heat in Singapore on Friday morning.
Image: REUTERS/Hollie Adams
Image: REUTERS/Hollie Adams

Erin Gallagher qualified for her second semifinal of the world championships in Singapore on Friday morning, advancing past the heats of the 50m butterfly.

The 26-year-old Tuks student touched tied fourth in her heat in 25.77sec alongside Australian Lily Price to rank joint 12th overall heading into the evening session.

Gallagher, who also reached the 100m ’fly semifinals, will need to get closer to her 25.59 national record — if not break it — if she wants to reach Saturday’s one-lap final.

Catherine van Rensburg was unable to progress beyond the 800m freestyle heats, finishing fifth in her heat in 8min 50.60sec to place 25th overall.

Gallagher will race at 2.29pm while her training partner, Pieter Coetzé, is scheduled to compete in the men’s 200m backstroke final at 1.59pm. 

