Two medals for SA as Pieter Coetzé, Kaylene Corbett reach podium
Image: REUTERS/Jeremy Lee
Pieter Coetzé kick-started a memorable Friday night at the world championships in Singapore as South Africa landed two medals and secured a spot in another final.
Coetzé smashed the African 200m backstroke record he set in Thursday’s semifinals as he touched second in the final in 1min 53.36sec behind Olympic champion Hubert Kos of Hungary, the winner in a 1:53.19 European mark.
Then Kaylene Corbett kept the South African flag flying over the women’s 200m breaststroke podium as she ended tied for third.
And Erin Gallagher completed the run as she ended second in her women’s 50m butterfly semifinal, lowering her own African record to 25.39 to advance to Saturday’s final seeded third.
Corbett and Gallagher swam in the outside lane one.
Coetzé, the 100m backstroke champion scheduled to compete in the 50m breaststroke heats on Saturday, clinched his second medal of the gala in fine form, taking 0.86 off his one-day-old continental mark.
Pieter Coetzé scrapes into 200m semis, Kaylene Corbett cruises
But Kos cut almost a full second off his own lifetime best, securing the race with a strong third lap which he completed in 28.60.
Coetzé attacked on the final 50m, going 0.33sec faster than the front-runner, but it wasn’t enough to eradicate the deficit.
“This has exceeded all my expectations and just a big honour to be in a race like that in a world final. I’m super happy with the time.”
Corbett, only the seventh-fastest qualifier from the 200m breaststroke semifinals, comfortably stepped into the vacuum left by the retirement of star training partner Tatjana Smith.
“I’ve been fortunate to swim under pressure next to her [Smith] my whole career so it’s special to be able to win this medal. I just wish she was on the podium with me,” said a tearful Corbett.
Olympic champion Kate Douglass dominated the race to win in a 2:18.50 championship record ahead of Russian Evgenia Chikunova in 2:19.96.
Pieter Coetzé takes gold as he torpedoes world's best backstrokers
Behind them Corbett was locked in a fierce battle for third place, touching in 2:23.52 to dead heat with Alina Zmushka of Belarus in lane two.
Britain’s Angharad Evans, who had held third place for most of the race, was fifth in 2:24.21.
This wasn’t Corbett’s best time — she was well off the 2:22.06 she clocked at the Tokyo Olympics — but after ending eighth at the 2019 world championships, fifth at the 2020 Games and seventh at Paris 2024, this was her finest result.
“It’s been a hectic year and it feels like it came together when it should so I’m just stoked about it, I gave everything I had,” she said, adding the plan was to go out hard for 150m and then try to hold her stroke on the final lap.
And then Erin Gallagher stepped up to the plate in sensational fashion, racing her heart out to take 0.2sec off her continental record.
“I think I owe it to Pieter and Kaylene for winning medals tonight.
“I was in the call room screaming and that got me excited for my race and I was like ‘no, I can’t drop the ball on my teammates, they’ve done so incredibly well I need to get into the final tonight’.
“I think that spurred me on.”
Pieter Coetzé takes gold as he torpedoes world's best backstrokers
Pieter Coetzé takes pole position for Friday's 200m backstroke final
McIntosh and Marchand dazzle for gold at world championships
